Members of the National Guard carry out an operation in search of undocumented migrants in Arriaga, Mexico, Monday. Mexican authorities are reinforcing efforts to deter Central Americans and others from crossing the country to reach the United States, detaining migrants in the south and stationing National Guardsmen along the Rio Grande in the north. | AP

Mexico says immigration clampdown efforts are focused on southern border

MEXICO CITY - President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador says Mexico’s tightening of immigration controls has focused “more than anything” on regulating entries at its southern border.

“We have to avoid a confrontation with the government of the United States,” Lopez Obrador said Tuesday.

Mexico has deployed 6,500 National Guard members in the southern part of the country, plus another 15,000 soldiers along its northern border in a bid to reduce the number of migrants traveling through its territory to reach the U.S.

Images of soldiers preventing women and children from crossing the Rio Grande to El Paso, Texas over the weekend stirred outrage in Mexico.

Lopez Obrador said no order had been issued for soldiers to detain migrants attempting to enter the U.S. and promised an investigation.

Migrants ride a freight train on their way north, in Salto del Agua, Chiapas state, Mexico, Tuesday. The group's next stop will be Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz state. Mexico has deployed 6,500 National Guard members in the southern part of the country, plus another 15,000 soldiers along its northern border in a bid to reduce the number of migrants traveling through its territory to reach the U.S. | AP

