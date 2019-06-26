Stephanie Grisham, spokesperson for first lady Melania Trump, arrives for a campaign rally with U.S. President Donald Trump in Orlando, Florida, June 18. | REUTERS

World / Politics

First lady's spokeswoman to be White House press secretary

AP

WASHINGTON - Melania Trump announced Tuesday that Stephanie Grisham, her longtime spokeswoman and confidante, will succeed Sarah Sanders as White House press secretary.

Grisham has been with President Donald Trump since 2015, the year he launched his presidential campaign.

She will also take on the role of White House communications director, a strategic and forward-looking role that has been vacant since March, and will accompany Trump on a trip to Japan and South Korea that starts Wednesday.

The first lady announced the news on Twitter, saying she “can think of no better person to serve the Administration & our country.”

“Excited to have Stephanie working for both sides of the @WhiteHouse,” Mrs. Trump said.

Grisham worked directly for Trump after he took office in 2017. She was a deputy press secretary in the West Wing before she was tapped in March of that year to run communications for the first lady. She will continue to serve the first lady.

Sanders’ last day at the White House is Friday.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

A bus takes immigrants from the U.S. Border Patrol Station in Clint, Texas, Friday. The Customs and Border Protection agency's acting head, John Sanders, is resigning amid continuing public fury over the agency's treatment of detained migrant kids. Officials said more than 100 children have been returned to the troubled Clint facility, where lawyers recently said hundreds of minor detainees had been housed for weeks without access to showers, clean clothing, or sufficient food.
U.S. border agency acting head to leave July 5 amid child detentions outcry
The acting commissioner of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agency, John Sanders, is resigning and will leave his post on July 5, the agency said on Tuesday, a move that coincides wi...
An Iranian woman walks past a mural painting depicting the late founder of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini (right) and Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran on Tuesday. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said new U.S. sanctions against senior Iranian officials including top diplomat Mohammad Javad Zarif showed Washington is "lying" about an offer to negotiate.
Iran vows to ditch more nuclear curbs in war of words with U.S.
Iran said Tuesday it will further free itself from the 2015 nuclear deal in defiance of new American sanctions as U.S. President Donald Trump warned the Islamic republic of "overwhelming" retaliati...
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani attends a meeting with ministers broadcast live on TV in Tehran on Tuesday.
Iran says 'idiotic' new U.S. sanctions shut doors of diplomacy amid White House 'mental retardation'
Iran warned Tuesday that new U.S. sanctions targeting its supreme leader and other top officials meant "closing the doors of diplomacy" between Tehran and Washington amid heightened tensions, even ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Stephanie Grisham, spokesperson for first lady Melania Trump, arrives for a campaign rally with U.S. President Donald Trump in Orlando, Florida, June 18. | REUTERS

, , , , , ,