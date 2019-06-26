No misconduct found this year at 10 medical schools with previous admissions irregularities, education ministry says

Ten medical schools were found to have not rigged entrance examinations this year, an education ministry survey revealed Tuesday.

Last year, the ministry found in its emergency nationwide probe that Tokyo Medical University and eight other medical schools had been conducting inappropriate admissions practices, such as discrimination against female applicants and preferential treatment toward children of graduates. In addition, the ministry had said the St. Marianna University School of Medicine was highly likely to have treated applicants unfairly.

The survey this year showed that exams were conducted in “fair and appropriate ways” at the nine schools, education minister Masahiko Shibayama told a news conference.

“No specific problems were detected” at St. Marianna, he added.

The survey also found that this year’s female acceptance rate increased at all four schools that had discriminated against female applicants in the past. The female-male acceptance ratio stood at 1-to-0.98 against the previous year’s 1-to-3.11 at Tokyo Medical University, and 1-to-0.93 against 1-to-1.93 at Juntendo University.

The ministry also said Tuesday that it will offer a consultation service for those believed to have been subject to admissions misconduct.