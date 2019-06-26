European Council President Donald Tusk visits A-bomb site in Nagasaki ahead of G20 summit

European Council President Donald Tusk visited Nagasaki on Wednesday to pay his respects to the victims of the 1945 U.S. atomic bombing of the city, ahead of a Group of 20 summit to be held in Osaka later this week.

In a first official visit by an EU leader to the city, Tusk toured the Nagasaki Atomic Bomb Museum and held talks with Mayor Tomihisa Taue and Shigemitsu Tanaka, the 78-year-old head of the Nagasaki Atomic Bomb Survivors Council.

“It is you, the leaders of world superpowers, who are responsible for the fact that the lesson of Nagasaki will not be in vain,” Tusk said in his speech at the Peace Park in central Nagasaki after offering flowers.

In an effort to raise awareness of the devastation caused by the atomic bombings and promote nuclear abolition, Nagasaki and Hiroshima, the first city targeted with an A-bomb, have asked leaders of the G20 countries and organizations participating in the two-day gathering from Friday to visit the cities in addition to Osaka.

Tusk traveled to Hiroshima later in the day.

In August last year, U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres attended an anniversary ceremony commemorating the atomic bombing of Nagasaki, becoming the first sitting chief of the international body to do so.