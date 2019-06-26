Business / Financial Markets | TSE DATA & REPORT

Tokyo Stocks Fall Further on Wall Street Downturn

JIJI

Stocks extended their losses on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Wednesday, as investor sentiment was dampened by overnight drops in U.S. equities.

The 225-issue Nikkei average sank 107.22 points, or 0.51 percent, to end at 21,086.59. On Tuesday, the key market gauge shed 92.18 points.

The Topix index of all first-section issues closed down 9.15 points, or 0.59 percent, at 1,534.34, after losing 4.25 points the previous day.

The market opened sharply lower, after Wall Street took a downturn Tuesday following remarks by senior policymakers of the U.S. Federal Reserve suggesting the possibility of the Fed refraining from cutting interest rates by a big margin next month, brokers said.

But Tokyo stocks showed some resilience later in the morning, helped by a halt in the yen’s strengthening against the dollar.

In the afternoon, however, selling outpaced buying again as investors took to the sidelines ahead of a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, to be held on the sidelines of the two-day Group of 20 summit starting in Osaka Friday.

Moves to dump issues that went ex-dividend Wednesday also weighed on the market, brokers added.

U.S. stocks’ weakness was solely responsible for the Tokyo market’s plunge, Yoshihiko Tabei, chief analyst at Naito Securities Co., noted.

In addition to the receding expectations for a substantial rate cut by the Fed, weaker-than-expected U.S. economic indicators released Tuesday “also worked to chill sentiment,” he said.

Falling issues outnumbered rising ones 1,552 to 508 in the TSE’s first section, while 77 issues were unchanged.

Volume decreased to 935 million shares from Tuesday’s 1,029 million shares.

Defensives met with selling, with daily goods supplier Kao falling 2.78 percent, cosmetics maker Shiseido 2.45 percent and job information service firm Recruit Holdings 1.51 percent.

Automaker Isuzu extended its losing streak to a fifth session.

Among other losers were clothing store chain Fast Retailing and technology investor SoftBank Group.

Semiconductor-related issues, including Tokyo Electron and Advantest, fared well on media reports that major U.S. chipmaker Micron Technology Inc. resumed shipments of some products to China’s Huawei Technologies Co.

Also on the positive side were drug maker Astellas and industrial robot producer Yaskawa Electric.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key September contract on the Nikkei average fell 30 points to end at 21,050.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Chinese President Xi Jinping, first lady Peng Liyuan, U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania attend a state dinner at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing last November.
U.S. aims to restart China trade talks but says it will not accept conditions on tariff use
The United States hopes to re-launch trade talks with China after U.S. President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping meet in Japan on Saturday, but Washington will not accept any conditions ar...
An Iberia Bombardier CRJ-1000 plane is seen on the tarmac at the Lyon-Saint Exupery Airport in Colombier-Saugnieu near Lyon, France, on March 14, 2019.
Canada's pain Japan's gain as Mitsubishi buys CRJ jet
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., which agreed Tuesday to buy Bombardier Inc.'s loss-making regional jet program, plans to exploit the Canadian company's support network and global customer list to...
The Facebook website is displayed on a smartphone.
In world first, Facebook to share data on hate speech suspects with French courts
In a world first, Facebook Inc. has agreed to hand over the identification data of French users suspected of hate speech on its platform to judges, France's minister for digital affairs Cedric O sa...

, , ,