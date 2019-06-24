A member of the Syrian Civil Defense, also known as the "White Helmets," reacts as his comrades clear debris while searching for bodies or survivors in a collapsed building following a reported government airstrike in the village of Saraqib in Syria's northwestern Idlib province Saturday. | AFP-JIJI

World

Syria regime airstrikes kill five civilians in Idlib buffer zone: monitor

AFP-JIJI

BEIRUT - Syrian regime airstrikes killed five civilians, including two children, Sunday in a northwestern bastion of the opposition, a war monitor said.

The Idlib region of some 3 million people is supposed to be protected by a September buffer zone deal, but the jihadist-run enclave has come under mounting bombardment by the government and its ally, Russia, since late April.

An air raid by Damascus aircraft on Sunday killed five civilians, including two sisters under the age of 10, in the village of Josef in Idlib province, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The strikes also wounded several people, some of whom were in serious condition, said the Observatory.

Since Wednesday, more than 60 civilians have been killed in regime air raids in the surrounding anti-government enclave, the Britain-based monitoring group says.

Since the start of the escalation in late April, more than 470 civilians have died in regime and Russian bombardments there.

In addition, 780 rebel and jihadi fighters and more than 610 pro-regime fighters have died in raids and clashes on the ground.

The violence has forced around 330,000 people to flee their homes and hit 23 health centers, the United Nations says.

The September deal signed by Russia and rebel backer Turkey was supposed to set up a buffer zone around the Idlib region, but the accord was never fully implemented as jihadis refused to pull back from the front lines.

In January, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham — an alliance led by Syria’s former al-Qaida affiliate — took over administrative control of the region, which is made up of a large part of the Idlib province and slivers of neighboring governorates.

The Syria conflict has killed more than 370,000 people and displaced millions since it erupted in 2011 with the brutal repression of protests against President Bashar Assad.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

President Donald Trump, with first lady Melania Trump and Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, speaks from the Truman Balcony of the White House during the annual Congressional Picnic on the South Lawn Friday in Washington.
Trump says 'surprise' campaign question about Mike Pence led him to hesitate
President Donald Trump says he hesitated when he was asked about backing Vice President Mike Pence if Pence runs for president in 2024 because the question caught him off-guard. "You can't put m...
People cool off on the banks of Saint-Ferreol at Revel, southwestern France, on Sunday. Forecasters say Europeans will feel sizzling heat next week with temperatures soaring as high as 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in an "unprecedented" June heatwave hitting much of Western Europe.
Europe braces for summer scorcher as winds from Sahara send mercury soaring
Temperatures were climbing on Sunday as Europe braced for a blistering heatwave with the mercury set to hit 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) as summer kicks in on the back of a wave of h...
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, greet people during a rally in support of the government in Caracas in May.
Venezuela said holding six military and police officials as Maduro seeks to stifle dissent
Venezuelan authorities have arrested six members of the country's military and police forces over the weekend, according to relatives of the detainees and human rights activists, as President Nicol...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A member of the Syrian Civil Defense, also known as the "White Helmets," reacts as his comrades clear debris while searching for bodies or survivors in a collapsed building following a reported government airstrike in the village of Saraqib in Syria's northwestern Idlib province Saturday. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , ,