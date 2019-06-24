People without legal permission to be in Mexico leave an office of the Attorney General before being sent to Tapachula in an immigration van, as a member of the National Guard stands watch in Arriaga, Mexico, Sunday. Mexico has completed its deployment of 6,000 National Guard agents to help control the flow of migrants headed toward the U.S. and filled immigration agency posts to regulate border crossings, the government said Friday. | AP

Mexican authorities send more U.S.-bound migrants in south to detention center

ARRIAGA, MEXICO - Authorities in southern Mexico have sent about 100 more migrants to a detention center amid the government’s push to deter Central Americans and others from crossing the country to reach the United States.

Civil rights activist Luis Arbey Perez Cruz in the municipality of Arriaga said the group of migrants was transported to a center near the border with Guatemala on Sunday. He says that “it was five immigration vans, returning to the border.”

Pressured by the U.S., Mexico has deployed some 6,000 agents of the new militarized National Guard policing force along its southern and northern borders this month to help deter migrants. In Ciudad Juarez, just south of El Paso, Texas, National Guardsmen turned back migrants trying to cross the border during the weekend.

People without legal permission to be in Mexico leave an office of the Attorney General before being sent to Tapachula in an immigration van, as a member of the National Guard stands watch in Arriaga, Mexico, Sunday. Mexico has completed its deployment of 6,000 National Guard agents to help control the flow of migrants headed toward the U.S. and filled immigration agency posts to regulate border crossings, the government said Friday. | AP Empty bunk beds stand in the "Hogar de la misericordia" migrant shelter in Arriaga, Mexico, Saturday. Since January, Mexico has detained more than 74,000 migrants and deported over 53,000, according to the latest figures available. That is expected to rise when June numbers are released. | AP A discarded back pack lies on the ground next to the train tracks in Arriaga, Mexico, Saturday. Migrants usually ride the freight trains through the area as a quick way to make their way to the border with the United States. | AP

