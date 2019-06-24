Protesters attend a rally demanding the resignation of Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis on Sunday in Prague. Huge crowds flooded central Prague demanding Babis to step down over allegations of graft in a protest that organizers and local media claim drew around 250,000 people, which would make it the largest since the fall of communism in 1989. | AFP-JIJI

World / Social Issues

Largest Prague rally since 1989 Velvet Revolution says Czech democracy is at risk

AP

PRAGUE - Hundreds of thousands of people rallied Sunday in Prague to urge Prime Minister Andrej Babis to resign, assembling from across the Czech Republic for the capital’s biggest anti-government protest since the 1989 pro-democratic Velvet Revolution that brought down the communist regime.

The demonstration at Letna Park, a site of massive gatherings that significantly contributed to the fall of communism in what 30 years ago was Czechoslovakia, was the largest from two months of street protests opposing Babis.

The protesters of 2019 said they didn’t come to overthrow the current political system but to defend it.

They consider Babis, a populist billionaire, as a threat to democracy, including the independence of the country’s legal system.

“We demand the resignation of Andrej Babis,” said Mikulas Minar, a student who put his studies on hold to help lead the recent demonstrations organized by a group called Million Moments for Democracy.

Babis has repeatedly said he has no reason to resign.

“It will likely be a long run,” another organizer, Benjamin Roll, told the crowd. “The current situation is unacceptable.”

Opposition to Babis has been fueled by the appointment of a new justice minister as prosecutors are deciding whether to indict Babis over alleged fraud involving European Union funds.

The protesters fear the new minister might undermine the independence of the Czech legal system, a threat that has brought the governments of Poland and Romania warnings from the European Union.

Justice Minister Marie Benesova is a close ally of Babis’ and voted against a police request to strip the prime minister of parliamentary immunity to face a criminal investigation.

A preliminary European Union report leaked in May concluded that Babis might have had a conflict of interest over EU subsidies involving his former business empire.

Babis denied wrongdoing and accused the EU of trying to destabilize the Czech Republic.

Besides demanding the prime minister and justice minister’s resignations, many of the demonstrators accused Babis and his key ally, President Milos Zeman, of undermining Czech politics and democracy overall.

Babis also faces allegations he collaborated with Czechoslovakia’s secret police before 1989, as well as criticism of his government’s power-sharing deal with the Communist Party.

“What is happening is more than we can tolerate,” said Dagmar Kratochvilova, a 60-year-old pottery maker who traveled across the country on a bus to reach Prague with others from the eastern city of Frydek Mistek.

The peaceful crowd chanted “Resign, resign,” and “We’ve had enough” while waving Czech and also European Union flags. “No Tolerance for Lies and Fraud,” read a banner unrolled by the demonstrators.

“I’m fed up with the government,” Natalie Bartkova, 18, a student from just south of Prague. “Babis seems to think that anything goes for him.”

Babis’ critics cited a new source of frustration, blaming him is for contributing to the inability of European Union leaders to agree on a plan to make the bloc’s economy carbon neutral by 2050.

The protesters announced another major protest at the same location for Nov.16 to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Velvet Revolution.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington in January. Sanders seems to be in an enviable position as she leaves the White House for a possible run for governor in her home state of Arkansas. She has the tacit endorsement of a president popular in the state and Arkansas political connections that go back to her dad Mike Huckabee's 10 years as governor.
Trump's popularity, and credibility, could be tested if Sarah Sanders runs in Arkansas in 2022
Press secretary Sarah Sanders seems to be in an enviable position as she leaves the White House for a possible run for governor in her home state of Arkansas. She has the tacit endorsement of a pre...
U.S. President Donald Trump returns to the White House after a weekend in Camp David, Maryland, on Sunday in Washington.
Trump: Naming Jeff Sessions as U.S. attorney general was 'biggest mistake'
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that if he could have one "do-over," it would be "personnel" decisions, including naming former Sen. Jeff Sessions as his first U.S. attorney general. ...
Attorney Roberto Lopez (center) and pastor Jacobita Cortes fparticipate in an emergency meeting plan of action on how to defend and protect undocumented communities of deportation at Lincoln Methodist Church in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood Wednesday. With renewed pledges on mass deportations, immigrant rights activists have fine-tuned and ramped up one of their most basic organizing tools: The know-your-rights training.
Trump sets deadline for Democrats to change asylum system, vows deportation raids
President Donald Trump gave Democrats two weeks to work on immigration reform and stem the flow of migrants at the southern border, but cast doubt on getting action from Congress and vowed to go...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Protesters attend a rally demanding the resignation of Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis on Sunday in Prague. Huge crowds flooded central Prague demanding Babis to step down over allegations of graft in a protest that organizers and local media claim drew around 250,000 people, which would make it the largest since the fall of communism in 1989. | AFP-JIJI Protesters attend a rally demanding the resignation of Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis on Sunday in Prague. | AFP-JIJI

, , ,