World

2,000 protest in Moscow over police falsifications, detention of political activists

AP

MOSCOW - About 2,000 people rallied in Moscow to protest the falsifying of cases by Russian police and the detention of political activists.

The demonstration on Sunday, which authorities had sanctioned to take place, was the latest in a series of protests sparked by the arrest this month of a prominent investigative reporter on drug-dealing charges.

The charges were dropped days later after a public outcry and allegations that police planted drugs to implicate the journalist.

Anger over Ivan Golunov’s treatment has spread to protests of cases involving other journalists, including the arrest on terrorism charges last week of the religious affairs editor at independent weekly newspaper Chernovik, Abdulmumin Gadzhiev.

Demonstrator Ruslan Titov said Sunday: “The case of Ivan Golunov isn’t the only one in its kind.”

