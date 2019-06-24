Magnitude 5.5 earthquake shakes Tokyo area

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake hit the Japanese capital and its vicinity on Monday morning, registering 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in central Tokyo.

No tsunami warning was issued after the 9:11 a.m. quake, the focus of which was estimated at a depth of 60 kilometers off Chiba Prefecture, according to the Meteorological Agency.

No abnormalities were reported at Japan Atomic Power Co.’s idled Tokai No. 2 Power Station in the village of Tokai, Ibaraki Prefecture.

Shinkansen services were briefly suspended between Tokyo and Odawara stations, according to Central Japan Railway Co.