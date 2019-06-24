As protesters threaten to resume demonstrations, Hong Kong government offices reopen

Hong Kong reopened its downtown government offices Monday as protesters threatened to resume demonstrations to demand the release of people arrested in recent rallies and establish an independent investigation into the use of force by police.

Historic protests in the past few weeks, including several that turned violent, prompted Chief Executive Carrie Lam to suspend a controversial bill that would allow extraditions to China. Protesters have since called for the legislation’s complete withdrawal and for Lam to resign.

The events have embarrassed the central government in Beijing, which continues to back Lam’s administration.

China said it will not allow discussion of events in Hong Kong at the Group of 20 summit in Osaka later this week, where U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, will hold highly-anticipated trade talks.

In a briefing in Beijing, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs Zhang Jun said the G20 is a platform for the economy and that China’s focus will be on trade and finance when the forum kicks off on Friday. “Hong Kong will not be discussed as an issue at the G20 summit,” Zhang said. “We will not allow that scenario to happen.”

The city’s Central Government Offices reopened after Friday rallies shifted the focus to other government agencies and the police force. Hong Kong netizens and activists called for a protest in front of the government headquarters. The Civil Human Rights Front, which organized this month’s historic demonstrations, separately called for a “G20 Free Hong Kong” rally Wednesday, ahead of the summit.

On Friday, Lam shut the headquarters as hundreds of people gathered and clogged nearby roads. Hundreds of people then walked to the police headquarters in the Wan Chai area, demanding authorities drop charges against demonstrators over clashes with law enforcement earlier this month. Hundreds remained on the streets outside the government headquarters Friday night, and some threw eggs at the building.

Security chief John Lee has defended his personnel, saying they acted in defense against protesters who charged a police line blocking the city’s legislature in an attempt to storm the building. Some battled with riot police throughout the afternoon to prevent lawmakers from debating the bill.

Lam’s problems could be helped by a withdrawal of the extradition bill and talks with protesters, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported Sunday, citing Starry Lee, chairwoman of the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong — the city’s largest pro-Beijing party.

Lee also cautioned that demands for an independent inquiry into police tactics during protests could “easily come up with biased conclusions,” the SCMP quoted her as saying.