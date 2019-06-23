World / Politics

Widow of crack-smoking ex-Toronto Mayor Rob Ford to seek office

AFP-JIJI

TORONTO - The widow of Toronto’s former Mayor Rob Ford — an anti-tax populist who gained notoriety for smoking crack cocaine while in office — has declared she will run in upcoming federal elections.

Renata Ford will stand as a candidate in October for the fringe People’s Party of Canada — a recent upstart formed by former Conservative Foreign Minister Maxime Bernier after he lost a bid to lead the Tories.

Ford was among several candidates revealed by the People’s Party on Friday, according to local media, and will seek to represent the Toronto electoral district of Etobicoke-North.

“I have worked and served the constituents of Etobicoke-North side-by-side with my husband, Rob Ford, for the past 20 years in an informal behind-the-scenes capacity,” she said in a campaign-style speech posted online.

“After a period of trials and tribulations, I am healthier and I am more ready than ever. The time is right for me now to run to be a member of Parliament.”

Rob Ford died in 2016 at age 46 after a fight with cancer. He had put Canada’s usually staid politics on the global map when an alleged drug dealer tried to sell a video of the mayor apparently smoking crack.

At first, Ford denied using the drug, but he later acknowledged having smoked crack cocaine in a “drunken stupor,” insisting he was not an addict.

Soon thereafter he entered rehab but his behavior became increasingly erratic.

Days before last year’s Ontario election that saw Rob’s brother Doug elected premier of Canada’s most populous province, Renata alleged that Doug had been negligent in managing the family’s printing business, costing her and her children support money.

She is seeking Can$16 million in a lawsuit. When the suit was revealed, her mother-in-law reportedly urged Renata to seek help for a substance abuse problem of her own.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Then-Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and current Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt leave the weekly Cabinet meeting at No. 10 Downing St. on Jan. 23, 2018, and on Jan. 22 this year.
Johnson and Hunt on the campaign trail: How the two Tory rivals reckon they can fix Brexit
Boris Johnson will face his successor as foreign secretary, Jeremy Hunt, in the final Conservative Party showdown to determine who takes over from Prime Minister Theresa May. Their vision...
A supporter of Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, deputy head of the military council and head of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, attaches a Sudanese national flag to the head of his camel during a meeting in Aprag village, 60 kilometers from Khartoum, on Saturday.
Sudan protesters accept Ethiopian proposal for political transition
Sudanese protest leaders on Saturday accepted the creation of a civilian-majority governing body for a political transition in Sudan as proposed by an Ethiopian envoy. The compromise blue...
Boris Johnson leaves a Local Government Association event in London on Friday.
Brexit murder plot and other online lies: Study blames Russians for multinational attempt to 'div...
In August 2018, Spanish authorities uncovered a plot by anti-Brexit campaigners to assassinate Boris Johnson, a leading Brexiteer who now is the favorite to be Britain's next prime minister. Or did...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Toronto Mayor Rob Ford speaks during a news conference in November 2013 in Toronto. Ford's widow has declared she will run in upcoming federal elections. | The Canadian Press / VIA AP

, , , , ,