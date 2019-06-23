National / Science & Health

Japanese study on detecting chromosomal abnormalities in fertilized eggs to be expanded

JIJI

The Japan Society of Obstetrics and Gynecology has announced that it will expand the scale of clinical research on the utilization of PGT-A, or preimplantation genetic testing for aneuploidies, for fertility treatment.

The type of testing examines fertilized eggs produced through in-vitro fertilization to detect abnormalities in the number of chromosomes before placement in the uterus.

After an overseas study found that utilizing PGT-A to select eggs without abnormalities is effective in reducing the likelihood of miscarriage, the JSOG, on a trial basis, started clinical research at four medical institutions on 85 women who had repeated miscarriages.

The society will now ease the conditions for participation in the program in order to get more patients and medical institutions involved in the research, it said Saturday.

PGT-A has been criticized by some people as a method to select who should live.

The JSOG bans the testing to be implemented as a general medical treatment. It currently conducts the clinical research as an exception in order to find out whether the method is effective in lowering the chances of miscarriage.

But some experts claim that utilizing the testing will have little significance as far as research goes and should be regarded as a general medical treatment.

Furthermore, there is a report that utilizing PGT-A does not help increase the probabilities of successful pregnancy as many women fail to secure fertilized eggs without chromosome abnormalities in the first place.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

A woman touches the name of her father, who perished in the Battle of Okinawa, at the Cornerstone of Peace monument in the Peace Memorial Park in Itoman, Okinawa Prefecture, on Sunday, the 74th year since the end of the major World War II ground battle that claimed the lives of more than 200,000 local residents and soldiers from the Japanese and American militaries.
Okinawa mourns victims 74 years after bloody WWII battle
Okinawa on Sunday marked the 74th year since the end of a major World War II ground battle that claimed the lives of more than 200,000 local residents and soldiers from the Japanese and American mi...
Exiled Uighur activist Rebiya Kadeer speaks at the Japan National Press Club in Tokyo in July 2009.
Uighur activist OK'd to visit Japan for G20 summit despite protest by Beijing
A prominent political activist for China's Uighur ethnic minority, Rebiya Kadeer, will be allowed into Japan during this week's Group of 20 leaders' summit, her supporters have said. Japanese go...
Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of Unknown Soldier in Moscow on Saturday to mark the 78th anniversary of the Nazi invasion of the Soviet Union.
Russia has no plan to hand over disputed isles to Japan, Putin says
Russian President Vladimir Putin has suggested that his country has no plan to hand over four Russian-held northwestern Pacific islands to Japan, according to a Russian national television program ...

, , ,