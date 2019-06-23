Members of the Wild Boars soccer team who were rescued from a flooded cave a year ago pose for the media after a marathon and biking event held in Mae Sai, in northern Thailand's Chiang Rai province, on Sunday. | AP

Asia Pacific

Thai soccer team members rescued from cave mark anniversary with sports event

AP

MAE SAI, THAILAND - Some of the 12 young Thai soccer players and their coach have marked the anniversary of their ordeal that saw them trapped in a flooded cave for two weeks with a commemorative marathon in northern Thailand.

Around 4,000 people took part in the marathon and biking event Sunday morning, organized by local authorities to raise funds to improve conditions at the now famous Tham Luang cave complex.

The youngsters went in to explore before rain-fed floodwaters pushed them deep inside the dark complex. Their rescue was hailed as nothing short of a miracle.

Nine of the boys and their coach ran the marathon, donning the event’s orange T-shirts and looking notably taller and older.

The Wild Boars teammates were at the center of attention as they smiled and posed for photos.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Leaders of the ASEAN nations smile after posing for a group photo during the opening ceremony of their summit in Bangkok on Sunday. From left: Malaysia Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Laos Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith.
ASEAN leaders call for restraint at sea and in U.S.-China trade war
Southeast Asian leaders pressed their call for self-restraint in the disputed south China Sea Sunday after a new incident and renewed their alarm over the U.S.-China trade war, with one warning it ...
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reads a letter from U.S. President Donald Trump in Pyongyang in this picture released Sunday.
Kim Jong Un receives letter from Trump, says he will 'seriously contemplate' its 'interesting con...
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has received an "excellent" letter from U.S. President Donald Trump, the state-run Korean Central News Agency reported Sunday, just days before Trump travels to Asia...
Rescue workers use earthmovers to clear debris Sunday as they search for victims after an under-construction building collapsed in Sihanoukville.
Deadly collapse of Chinese-owned building in Cambodia raises questions over hasty development
Rescue workers on Sunday picked through the rubble of a collapsed Chinese-owned building in a Cambodian beach town in a desperate search for survivors, after the construction site accident killed a...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Members of the Wild Boars soccer team who were rescued from a flooded cave a year ago pose for the media after a marathon and biking event held in Mae Sai, in northern Thailand's Chiang Rai province, on Sunday. | AP

, , , ,