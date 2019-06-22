Scamp the Tramp rests after winning the World's Ugliest Dog Contest on Friday in Petaluma, California. | AP

World / Offbeat

Adopted street dog named world's ugliest mutt in California

AP

PETALUMA, CALIFORNIA - Scamp the Tramp’s looks have made him a winner — but it wasn’t a beauty contest.

The snaggle-haired, bug-eyed pooch took the top prize Friday at the 31st annual World’s Ugliest Dog contest in Petaluma, California.

Owner Yvonne Morones of Santa Rosa, California, won an appearance with Scamp on television’s “Today” show, plus $1,500 in cash, another $1,500 to donate to an animal shelter — and bragging rights.

Scamp, an adopted street dog, beat out 18 other contestants who showed off their droopy tongues, bowed legs and other strange attributes.

Organizers say the contest isn’t just skin-deep. It is also about bringing attention to the needs of rescue dogs.

Most of the competitors were previously abandoned or were rescued from kill shelters in the United States.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

A depiction of King Louis IX from about 1230 in an illustrated Bible
Thought global but didn't eat local: How scurvy undid last crusader king
He was the last of the crusader kings who was thought to have died of the plague as he made one last — and rather roundabout — attempt to recover the Holy Land for Christianity. But it now appea...
Vyleesi is only the second medicine approved by the U.S. to increase sexual desire in women.
New drug to boost women's sex drive approved in U.S.
American women will soon have another drug to help boost a low sex drive: a shot they can give themselves in the thigh or abdomen that raises sexual interest for several hours. The medica...
Image Not Available
U.S. Supreme Court rules prosecutors need to prove violation of gun laws was deliberate
The U.S. Supreme Court says prosecutors must prove that people charged with violating federal gun laws knew they were not allowed to have a weapon. The government says the decision could affect tho...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Scamp the Tramp rests after winning the World's Ugliest Dog Contest on Friday in Petaluma, California. | AP

, ,