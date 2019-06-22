AP

World

Japanese Americans detained as children during World War II to protest housing migrant children at army base

AP

LAWTON, OKLAHOMA - Demonstrators including Japanese Americans who were detained as children by the U.S. government during World War II are speaking out against the Trump administration’s plans to house migrant children at an Oklahoma army base.

Groups including the Japanese American National Museum and Densho, which documents the history of Japanese American incarceration, plan to protest Saturday outside Fort Sill near Lawton. They also will hang origami paper cranes in an effort to inspire hope for the migrant children.

The federal Office of Refugee Resettlement said this month it plans to temporarily place up to 1,400 kids at the base. Fort Sill housed migrant children in 2014 under the Obama administration. It was used to incarcerate hundreds of the approximately 120,000 Japanese and Japanese American people the federal government detained during the war with Japan.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Vyleesi is only the second medicine approved by the U.S. to increase sexual desire in women.
New drug to boost women's sex drive approved in U.S.
American women will soon have another drug to help boost a low sex drive: a shot they can give themselves in the thigh or abdomen that raises sexual interest for several hours. The medica...
Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt
Police called to PM hopeful Boris Johnson's home after 'row,' reports say
Police were called to the home of leadership candidate Boris Johnson and his partner after reports of a heated row, according to British media, hours after he was named in the final two in the race...
New York City is preparing for the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising, known as the birth of the modern LGBT movement, this coming Friday.
U.S. psychoanalyst association apologizes for past labeling of homosexuality as an illness
The American Psychoanalytic Association apologized on Friday for previously treating homosexuality as a mental illness, saying its past errors contributed to discrimination and trauma for LGBT peop...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

AP

, , , , , ,