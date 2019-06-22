Opposition to submit no-confidence motion against Abe Cabinet

Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan leader Yukio Edano has decided, jointly with other opposition parties, on the party’s plan to submit a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s Cabinet during the ongoing Diet session, informed sources said Saturday.

The envisaged motion is aimed at highlighting the opposition camp’s confrontational approach to the Cabinet, a senior CDPJ official said.

After confirming cooperation of their senior officials Monday, the opposition parties are expected to jointly submit the no-confidence motion to the House of Representatives the same day.

The battle between the ruling and opposition blocs looks set to heat up ahead of Wednesday’s end of the current Diet session, pundits said.

The development came after Abe decided not to call a snap election for the Lower House on the same day as a triennial election this summer for the Upper House.

The opposition side apparently believes that a no-confidence motion is no longer likely to encourage Abe to dissolve the Lower House and call a snap election, for which the opposition parties are not ready.

The CDPJ is seeking the support of the Democratic Party for the People, the Japanese Communist Party and the Social Democratic Party, as well as a Lower House group, for jointly submitting the no-confidence motion against the Cabinet.

Speaking to reporters in the city of Okayama on Saturday, Edano said that senior officials of the five opposition groups are exchanging opinions on strategies toward the end of the Diet session, including the plan to submit the motion against the Cabinet.

Meanwhile, a censure motion against Abe that was submitted by the opposition side to the Upper House on Friday is expected to be rejected by a majority vote by the ruling camp at a plenary meeting of the house on Monday.

As a summit between Abe and French President Emmanuel Macron is scheduled to be held in Tokyo on Wednesday, the ruling camp aims to vote down the envisaged no-confidence motion against the Cabinet at a plenary session of the Lower House on Tuesday, soon after it is submitted.

The government and the ruling camp are not considering extending the current Diet session, informed sources said.