Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger, retired US Airways pilot, waits to begin a House Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee on Aviation hearing in Washington on Wednesday. Pilots and flight attendants, who have been critical of Boeing Co.'s handling of the beleaguered 737 Max, aired their concerns at the hearing with lawmakers probing actions by the company and its regulators in the run-up to two fatal crashes. | BLOOMBERG

'Sully' Sullenberger tells Congress 737 Max pilots should get new simulator training

Reuters

WASHINGTON - Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger, who in 2009 landed a US Airways flight safely on the Hudson River in New York, told a congressional panel on Wednesday that pilots of the now-grounded 737 Max should get new simulator training before the plane returns to service.

He also said that the Federal Aviation Administration’s system of certifying new aircraft is not working after two deadly crashes since October killed 346 people: “Our current system of aircraft design and certification has failed us.”

Boeing said in May it had completed an update to software, known as MCAS, which would stop erroneous data from triggering an anti-stall system that automatically turned down the noses of the two planes that crashed, despite pilot efforts to stop it.

Sullenberger told the U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee on Wednesday that “it is clear that the original version of MCAS was fatally flawed and should never have been approved.”

Allied Pilots Association President Daniel Carey told the committee that getting all pilots in simulators before the 737 Max returns to service poses logistical issues, with 4,200 737 Max pilots at American Airlines and 9,000 737 Max pilots at Southwest Airlines.

Boeing has said that simulator training is not necessary, and is recommending a mandatory computer-based course that explains MCAS and could be completed at a pilot’s home in about an hour, according to pilot unions. Acting FAA Administrator Dan Elwell said in May he had not decided on whether to require simulator training.

Carey said pilots could get computer- and video-based training before the plane returns to service and then all could get into simulators within 10 months.

Committee Chairman Peter DeFazio criticized Boeing for failing to disclose details about the MCAS system to pilots. “The pilots didn’t know it existed,” DeFazio said.

Two people briefed on the matter said Boeing is set to conduct a certification flight as early as next week before it formally submits its software upgrade and training proposal.

Sharon Pinkerton, a vice president at Airlines for America, an industry trade group that represents American and Southwest, said airlines are relying on the FAA and the independent flight standard board for guidance.

“We are confident that working with those independent experts, involving our pilots unions, they will come to the right decision about what kind of training is needed and we will provide that training,” Pinkerton told the panel.

Federal prosecutors aided by the FBI, the National Transportation Safety Board, the Transportation Department’s inspector general, congressional panels and a number of independent committees are reviewing the 737 Max’s certification.

Sullenberger managed to glide his Airbus A320 to a safe landing on the Hudson River after hitting a flock of geese shortly after takeoff, saving all 155 on board, in what became known as the “Miracle on the Hudson.”

