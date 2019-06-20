Tokyo's Board of Education said Thursday that it will let each high school to decide whether to allow students to bring a smartphone or not. | GETTY IMAGES

National

Tokyo to allow students to bring smartphones to school

JIJI

Tokyo’s Board of Education said Thursday it has decided to allow students of metropolitan junior high and high schools to bring their mobile electronic devices, such as smartphones, to school.

For elementary and junior high schools run by cities and other municipalities in the capital, the decision will be left to each board of education.

Until now, mobile devices were banned in principle at metropolitan junior high and high schools.

Under the new rule, it will be up to each school’s principal to decide whether to allow mobile devices into classrooms.

Schools that decide to lift the ban will draw up guidelines and inform students of their rules on smartphone use.

In Tokyo, some schools have already started allowing the use of smartphones in class on a trial basis.

Furthermore, the metropolitan board started seeing the devices as a useful tool to confirm the safety of students in a disaster situation.

A fiscal 2018 survey by the board found that 97.3 percent of the metropolitan high school students used smartphones.

In its 2009 guidelines, the education ministry banned elementary and junior high school students from bringing mobile devices to school and restricted the use of such devices by high school students at school.

But following a strong earthquake in Osaka Prefecture during the morning commuting hours in June last year, the Osaka Prefectural Government changed its policy to allow students to bring mobile devices to school as a communication tool in an emergency.

In May this year, the ministry established a panel of experts to review its policy.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

The takamikura (front), a 6.5-meter-high canopied throne for the imperial enthronement ceremony, in the Kyoto Imperial Palace in April 2018
Emperor's succession rite to follow precedent despite controversy
The government approved Thursday the outline of a ritual to be held this fall to proclaim the enthronement of Emperor Naruhito before international guests, following the style adopted by his fat...
A woman who wasn't accepted into Juntendo University's medical school looks at a letter of apology from the school last month. The letter said the exam was manipulated to accept less women and she actually got passing scores.
13 women sue Tokyo medical school over rigged entrance exams
A total of 13 women filed a damages suit Thursday against a medical school in Tokyo after it rigged its entrance exams in favor of male candidates. The plaintiffs, who took entrance exam...
Ministers from the Group of 20 major economies attend a session on trade and the digital economy in Tsukuba, Ibaraki Prefecture, on June 9.
After trade feuds in Tsukuba, Japan faces uphill task at G20
At the end of November last year, a high-ranking official at the Foreign Ministry looked deeply worried. Earlier that month, Beijing and Washington were bashing each other over trade, which left...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Tokyo's Board of Education said Thursday that it will let each high school to decide whether to allow students to bring a smartphone or not. | GETTY IMAGES

, ,