Marijuana buds are displayed for a customer in Denver in 2015. A government report released Tuesday shows that pot use in pregnancy has doubled among U.S. women and is most common during the first trimester. | AP

World / Science & Health

Marijuana use doubles in U.S. by pregnant women to 1 in 14

AP

CHICAGO - Pot use in pregnancy has doubled among U.S. women and is most common during the first trimester, government research shows.

Overall, 7 percent of pregnant women, or 1 in 14, said they used marijuana in the past month. That’s from a nationally representative health survey in 2016-17 and compares with a little over 3 percent in 2002-03.

Some studies have linked marijuana use during pregnancy with increased chances of premature birth and low birthweight. Animal studies have linked high doses early in pregnancy with fetal brain abnormalities, but whether typical use in humans poses similar risks is unknown, said Dr. Nora Volkow, director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

“Because we don’t know exactly how harmful it is, it’s better to err on the side of caution,” said Volkow, one of the authors of the government study. Marijuana use during pregnancy “is not worth the risk,” she said Tuesday.

The study was presented at a medical meeting Tuesday and published online in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

First trimester use jumped from almost 6 percent to 12 percent. Many women may have used pot before they learned they were pregnant, or used it to ease morning sickness, although few women said a doctor had recommended it, Volkow said.

Among women who weren’t pregnant, the rate of marijuana use increased from almost 7 percent to nearly 12 percent, or 1 in 8.

The results are based on health surveys involving nearly half a million U.S. women who were questioned during a period when rising numbers of states legalized marijuana for medical or recreational use. It’s legal in 10 states for both uses but remains illegal federally.

A separate study on marijuana use among pregnant Canadian women, published in the same journal, adds to evidence suggesting that pot use in pregnancy may lead to premature birth. A journal editorial notes that like similar previous studies, the Canadian research can’t rule out whether other factors that may have contributed.

The editorial warned against relying on imperfect data to make judgments about potential harms from marijuana use and said more rigorous research is needed. Volkow said U.S. government restrictions on marijuana research are “very much an issue” and have hampered efforts to answer fundamental questions about pot use.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

A man is detained Tuesday at an undisclosed location during an operation in which 10 nationals of Syrian origin accused of financing "al-Qaida terrorist militia" in Syria were rounded up. With Europol's collaboration, more than 350 agents took part in an operation in Madrid, Toledo and Valencia.
Spain busts gang that helped 'finance al-Qaida militia' in Syria
Spanish police on Tuesday detained 10 nationals of Syrian origin accused of financing "al-Qaida terrorist militia" in Syria, the interior ministry and a source close to the probe said. With Euro...
A shooter stands near the Earle Cabell Federal Building Monday in downtown Dallas. The shooter was hit and injured in an exchange of gunfire with federal officers outside the courthouse.
Veteran news photographer recounts facing Dallas gunman
Waiting outside a federal courthouse, photographer Tom Fox took in Dallas' 8 a.m. bustle. People dressed for work got out of cars. A homeless man danced on a street pole. But when what initially...
Acting U.S. Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan (right) and Japanese Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya inspect an honor guard arrival ceremony ahead of their meeting at the Ministry of Defense in Tokyo June 4.
Acting defense chief Patrick Shanahan steps down to avoid 'painful' family situation
After months of unexplained delays, Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan stepped down Tuesday before his formal nomination ever went to the Senate, citing a "painful" family situation that wou...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Marijuana buds are displayed for a customer in Denver in 2015. A government report released Tuesday shows that pot use in pregnancy has doubled among U.S. women and is most common during the first trimester. | AP

, , ,