At least 14 reported slain in attack on ethnic Mali villages

At least 14 people were killed in an attack on two ethnic Dogon villages in central Mali, local officials said Tuesday.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for Monday’s attack but Mali has seen a spate of violence this year between ethnic Dogon and Fulani communities.

The attacks on Ganfafani and Yoro villages near the border with Burkina Faso left “14 people dead according to a provisional toll,” said local judicial official Boubacar Sidiki Samake.

A Mali military source said as many as 40 people may have been killed.

Goundjou Poudiougou, a local community official, said a dozen bodies had been counted in both villages.

Earlier this year 130 people were killed in an attack on a village by suspected militiamen from a rival ethnic group.

Jihadist raids remain a persistent threat in Mali, but in the center of the country, an ethnic mosaic, attacks have had a bloody impact on groups that have a history of rivalry.