Authorities search a container along the Delaware River in Philadelphia Tuesday. U.S. authorities have seized more than $1 billion worth of cocaine from a ship at the Philadelphia port, calling it one of the largest drug busts in American history. | AP

World / Crime & Legal

Street value tops $1 billion: Over 16 tons of cocaine intercepted at Philadelphia port

AP

PHILADELPHIA - U.S. authorities seized more than $1 billion worth of cocaine Tuesday from a ship at a Philadelphia port, calling it one of the largest drug busts in American history.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Philadelphia announced the massive bust on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon, saying law enforcement agents seized about 16.5 tons (15 metric tons) of cocaine from a large ship at the Packer Marine Terminal. Members of the crew were arrested and face federal charges.

The drug seizure is the latest in a series of large cocaine busts along the East Coast. In a March bust in Philadelphia, drug dogs sniffed out 1,185 pounds (538 kg) of cocaine worth about $38 million — at that time the city’s largest seizure of the drug in more than two decades.

In February, customs agents seized 3,200 pounds (1,451 kg) at the Port of New York and New Jersey with a street value estimated at $77 million. That was the largest cocaine bust at the ports since 1994.

Television footage of the seized ship in Philadelphia showed its name as MSC Gayane. Online ship trackers said it sails under the flag of Liberia and arrived in Philadelphia after 5 a.m. Monday.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

A woman holds a sign with a message that reads in Spanish; "Galapagos is not to be sold, but to be defended," during a protest against the government's plan to allow the U.S. military to use a Galapagos island for aircraft on anti-drug trafficking flights, outside the government palace in Quito Monday. Protesters say the plan was a threat to the environment of the U.N. world heritage site as well as Ecuador's sovereignty.
Ecuador denies Galapagos Islands will host U.S. military base
Ecuador President Lenin Moreno insisted Tuesday the United States would not be installing a military base on the Galapagos Islands, a day after the government revealed that American aircraft would ...
U.S. President Donald Trump reacts as he stands next to former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks outside of the Oval Office as he departs the White House for a trip to Cleveland in 2018.
Ex-Trump aide Hope Hicks to talk behind closed doors to U.S. House investigators
Hope Hicks, once a close aide and communications director for President Donald Trump, will become on Wednesday the first member of his inner circle to testify to the congressional panel leading a p...
People hold up pictures of victims of right-wing violence during a march in Berlin Tuesday against the killing of Walter Luebcke, who was shot dead June 2 on the terrace of his home near Kassel. German prosecutors had said before they suspect a far-right motive in the night-time killing.
Assassination of German pro-migrant politician raises 'alarm bell' over neo-Nazi threat
Germans have voiced shock at the suspected far-right murder of a pro-migrant official, fueling debate on Tuesday on whether the country has failed to take seriously a rising threat from neo-Nazis. ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Authorities search a container along the Delaware River in Philadelphia Tuesday. U.S. authorities have seized more than $1 billion worth of cocaine from a ship at the Philadelphia port, calling it one of the largest drug busts in American history. | AP This photo shows the MSC Gayane containership on the Delaware River in Philadelphia Tuesday. U.S. authorities have seized more than $1 billion worth of cocaine from the ship. | AP

, , ,