Deputies of the National Assembly struggle with members of the Bolivarian National Guard to allow journalists and technicians access to the plenary meeting of the National Assembly with the presence of the Venezuelan opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido in Caracas Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI

Opposition leader Juan Guaido linked to crimes, leading 'mafia of corruption': Venezuela prosecutor

AP

CARACAS - Venezuela’s chief prosecutor is accusing opposition leader Juan Guaido of being the author of an alleged public corruption scheme.

Attorney General Tarek William Saab said Tuesday that his office is investigating two diplomatic representatives of Guaido accused of misappropriating public funds.

The two were helping Venezuelan security forces desert into Colombia under Guaido’s leadership when they allegedly stole money and falsified hotel bills.

Guaido, who is seeking to oust President Nicolas Maduro, has also ordered a probe into the allegations with assistance from authorities in Colombia, where the alleged crimes took place.

The chief prosecutor is a Maduro ally. He says the case is proof that Guaido is leading a “mafia of corruption” and can’t be trusted to exercise real power.

