Employees of German industrial conglomerate Siemens demonstrate at Siemens' famed Dyanomowerk site in Berlin in 2017 to protest restructuring plans that include mass layoffs at the industrial group's gas and power unit in Berlin. Siemens said Tuesday it would slash 2,700 jobs worldwide at its gas and power unit, including 1,400 in its home country Germany, "over several years." | AFP-JIJI

Business

Germany's Siemens announces 2,700 job cuts at power and gas unit

AP

BERLIN - German industrial equipment maker Siemens says it is cutting 2,700 jobs globally at its power and gas company as it seeks to make cost savings.

Siemens said Tuesday that the cuts include 1,400 jobs in Germany and would take place over the course of several years.

The layoffs come in addition to the 10,400 from its core units that the company already announced last month.

Siemens in May said it was undertaking a major restructuring that would involve spinning off its oil, gas and power generation business and creating new areas of growth.

The company plans to save €2.2 billion ($2.5 billion) in costs by 2023.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

A 3-D printed Facebook logo is seen in front of displayed binary code in this illustration Tuesday.
'Bad parts of humanity': Facebook warns it can't fully solve toxic content problem
Facebook Inc. is under pressure to rid its site of hate speech and fake news but warned it can't build a platform impervious to human nature. "This is not a fully solvable problem," Carolyn Ever...
Omer Bar-Yohay, Eviation CEO and co-founder, gestures as he speaks during a media conference next to his prototype electric aircraft at the Paris Air Show, in Le Bourget, east of Paris, Tuesday. Israeli startup Eviation displayed an all-electric airplane prototype dubbed Alice, as the aviation industry increasingly looks to electric and hybrid technology because of pressure from regulators and the public to reduce emissions.
Eviation targets commuters with electric plane Alice
An electric plane capable of flying up to 650 miles with nine passengers made its debut at the Paris Airshow on Tuesday, with its manufacturer targeting regional commuter routes such as the French ...
Larry Kudlow, director of the U.S. National Economic Council, speaks to members of the media outside the White House in Washington on Tuesday. Kudlow said President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping's phone conversation was largely about scheduling their meeting at the G-20 in Japan.
Trump-Xi meeting at G20 raises hope for trade truce, lifts Wall Street
U.S. President Donald Trump and China's Xi Jinping said Tuesday they plan to meet next week at the Group of 20 summit in Japan, raising hopes for a truce in an increasingly damaging trade war betwe...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Employees of German industrial conglomerate Siemens demonstrate at Siemens' famed Dyanomowerk site in Berlin in 2017 to protest restructuring plans that include mass layoffs at the industrial group's gas and power unit in Berlin. Siemens said Tuesday it would slash 2,700 jobs worldwide at its gas and power unit, including 1,400 in its home country Germany, "over several years." | AFP-JIJI

, , ,