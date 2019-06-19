Boeing Commercial Airplanes CEO Kevin McAllister (left) and International Airlines Group CEO Willie Walsh attend the Boeing 737 Max 8 commercial announcement during the 53rd International Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport near Paris Tuesday. | REUTERS

Business

Boeing 737 Max boosted by IAG plan to order 200 jets

Reuters

PARIS - Boeing’s grounded 737 Max jet received a boost on Tuesday after British Airways-owner IAG signed a letter of intent to order 200 of the planes and said it was confident that it would return to service in the coming months.

Boeing said the deal had a value of more than $24 billion at list prices.

IAG said the mix of 737-8 and 737-10 aircraft, to be delivered between 2023 and 2027, would be powered by CFM Leap engines and used across a number of its airlines including British Airways, Vueling and Level.

The 737 Max was grounded in March following two deadly crashes, and Boeing has been working on a software fix to get the jet back flying by the end of the year.

IAG Chief Executive Willie Walsh said he had experienced Boeing’s MCAS anti-stall software in person, adding it was “very helpful to see it in operation” and to “understand the changes” that Boeing was proposing.

“It gave me confidence both in terms of the aircraft and the changes that Boeing introduced,” he said at the announcement of the deal at the Paris Airshow.

“I am confident in Boeing.”

Boeing shares rose 2 percent on the announcement. The company is working towards a certification flight with regulators soon.

Boeing commercial airplanes boss Kevin McAllister said the decision of when the Max flies again was in the hands of the regulators.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Larry Kudlow, director of the U.S. National Economic Council, speaks to members of the media outside the White House in Washington on Tuesday. Kudlow said President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping's phone conversation was largely about scheduling their meeting at the G-20 in Japan.
Trump-Xi meeting at G20 raises hope for trade truce, lifts Wall Street
U.S. President Donald Trump and China's Xi Jinping said Tuesday they plan to meet next week at the Group of 20 summit in Japan, raising hopes for a truce in an increasingly damaging trade war betwe...
Chinese leader Xi Jinping shakes hands with U.S. President Donald Trump during a business leaders event at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing in November 2017.
Trump says U.S., Chinese teams to restart trade talks for meeting at Osaka G20 summit
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he had spoken to Chinese President Xi Jinping and that the two leaders' teams would restart trade talks after a long lull in order to prepare for a meeti...
In an effort to counter money laundering, Japan Post Bank will limit the amount of cross-border money transfers to ¥5 million.
Japan Post Bank to cap international transfers to counter money laundering
Japan Post Bank Co. plans to set a limit on over-the-counter international cash transfers of ¥5 million ($46,000) to combat money laundering, sources close to the matter said Tuesday. Japan Post...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Boeing Commercial Airplanes CEO Kevin McAllister (left) and International Airlines Group CEO Willie Walsh attend the Boeing 737 Max 8 commercial announcement during the 53rd International Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport near Paris Tuesday. | REUTERS

, , , ,