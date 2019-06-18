Illegal migrants are rescued Monday after their boat sank in the Aegean Sea off the coast of southwestern Turkey. | TURKISH COAST GUARD / VIA AFP-JIJI

World / Social Issues

12 dead, 31 rescued after Greece-bound migrant boat sinks off Turkey

AP

ANKARA - A boat carrying migrants to Greece sank off the Turkish coast on Monday, leaving at least 12 migrants dead, Turkey’s coast guard said.

The coast guard said 31 other migrants were rescued after the boat capsized in the Aegean Sea, off the coast of Bodrum. The region is close to the Greek island of Kos.

The 12 bodies were found inside the wreck of the boat at a depth of 32 meters (105 feet), the coast guard said in a statement.

It said the search-and-rescue operation involving two coast guard boats, a helicopter and a team of divers, is continuing.

It was not immediately clear why the boat sank. There was no immediate information on the migrants’ nationalities.

Although the number of people heading to the Greek islands from the Turkish coast has decreased since the height of the refugee crisis in 2015, hundreds continue to make the crossing each week.

In Spain, the maritime rescue service said it rescued 292 migrants Monday who were attempting to cross the Mediterranean Sea to Europe from North Africa.

Spain in recent years has become the biggest entry point for unauthorized migration to Europe.

However, Spanish Interior Ministry statistics show migrant arrivals are down by almost 18 percent on last year, at just over 8,800.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Railroad heiress Gloria Vanderbilt poses for a photograph in 1964. Vanderbilt, the intrepid heiress, artist and romantic who began her extraordinary life as the "poor little rich girl" of the Great Depression, survived family tragedy and multiple marriages and reigned during the 1970s and '80s as a designer jeans pioneer, died Monday at the age of 95.
Gloria Vanderbilt, heiress, jeans queen, dies at 95
Gloria Vanderbilt, the intrepid heiress, artist and romantic who began her extraordinary life as the "poor little rich girl" of the Great Depression, survived family tragedy and multiple marriages ...
Virginia House Speaker, Del. Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights, presides over the House during the session at the Capitol in Richmond in January. Virginians will elect members of the House of Delegates this year using a map seen as favorable to Democrats, under a ruling Monday by the U.S. Supreme Court.
U.S. Supreme Court lets Virginia voting go ahead under redrawn map
Virginians will elect members of the House of Delegates this year using a map seen as favorable to Democrats, according to a ruling Monday by the U.S. Supreme Court. The political boundaries are...
Egypt's ousted Islamist president ,Mohamed Morsi, wearing a red uniform, gestures from behind the bars during his trial in Cairo at the police academy in 2016. Morsi died Monday in a Cairo hospital after fainting in a court session, a judicial and security source said.
Ousted President Morsi, 67, dies in court, Egypt TV reports
Egypt's former president, Mohammed Morsi, the Muslim Brotherhood leader who rose to office in the country's first free elections in 2012 and was ousted a year later by the military, collapsed in co...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Illegal migrants are rescued Monday after their boat sank in the Aegean Sea off the coast of southwestern Turkey. | TURKISH COAST GUARD / VIA AFP-JIJI

, , , , ,