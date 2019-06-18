Pakistani children point at a computer screen Saturday showing a news conference attended by provincial minister Shaukat Yousafzai and streamed live on social media. The minister's comments went live with a cat filter function apparently turned on by his social media team. | AFP-JIJI

Asia Pacific / Offbeat

Cat filter goof leaves Pakistanis scratching their whiskers

AP

PESHAWAR, PAKISTAN - It was a mistake that had some people in Pakistan scratching their whiskers.

A regional minister was giving a briefing that was livestreamed on social media last week when viewers noticed the officials had unexpected feline features. The cat filter, a social media feature applying drawn images onto people’s faces, was on.

Social media was quick to pounce on the image .

In a statement posted on Twitter, the ruling party’s social media team wrote it had determined “human error” by a hardworking volunteer caused the mistake. The team said the cat filter was removed “within a few minutes.”

The team says actions have been taken to prevent “such an incident” in the future.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Protestors shout slogans during a protest over the deaths of children who have died this month from encephalitis, commonly known as brain fever, in the eastern Indian state of Bihar, in New Delhi Monday.
Brain disease kills more than 100 children in India; lychee link suspected
More than 100 children in the Indian state of Bihar — home to some of the country's worst health indicators — have now been killed by a brain virus potentially linked to lychees, officials said. ...
Image Not Available
China harvesting organs from Falun Gong members, expert panel finds
China is murdering members of the Falun Gong spiritual group and harvesting their organs for transplant, a panel of lawyers and experts said on Monday as they invited further investigations into a ...
Image Not Available
Durterte calls for calm over Chinese sinking of fishing boat
The Philippine president has called for calm amid an outcry after a Chinese vessel hit a Philippine fishing boat, which sank and put 22 fishermen in danger in the disputed South China Sea. ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Pakistani children point at a computer screen Saturday showing a news conference attended by provincial minister Shaukat Yousafzai and streamed live on social media. The minister's comments went live with a cat filter function apparently turned on by his social media team. | AFP-JIJI

, ,