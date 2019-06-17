A man walks amid destroyed buildings in the town of Ihsim, in Syria's Idlib region, Friday. Idlib, a region of some 3 million people, is supposed to be protected from a massive regime offensive by a buffer zone deal that Russia and Turkey signed in September. But it was never fully implemented, as jihadis refused to withdraw from a planned demilitarised zone. | AFP-JIJI

World

Turkish post in Idlib hit 'deliberately' by Syrian attack

AP

ISTANBUL - Turkey said Syrian government forces “deliberately” attacked on Sunday a Turkish military observation post in northwestern Syria.

In a statement, the defense ministry said Turkish troops responded with “heavy weapons” after the artillery attack in Idlib province.

Syrian forces launched an offensive to take the last rebel-held territory in Idlib late April, leading to the collapse of a ceae-fire negotiated by Turkey and Russia last year.

Turkey set up 12 posts in Idlib as part of the de-escalation zone agreement struck with Russia and Iran in September 2017.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said airstrikes from Syrian warplanes struck the southern edge of the rebel-held enclave with nearly 42 raids, including one that hit near the Turkish observation point in Morek that resulted in a fire in the area.

The strike solicited a Turkish response against Syrian government positions, the first such retaliation, which included missiles and rockets as well as auxiliary attacks launched by Turkey-allied Syrian fighters.

The Syrian strike on Morek is the second such targeting of Turkish forces this week, following an attack Thursday when three Turkish soldiers were injured at an observation point in Sheir Maghar.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Sunday that the country would not tolerate Syrian military attacks on its troops. “We’ll put you in your place. Everyone should know their place,” he was quoted as saying by the official Anadolu news agency.

Russia supports Syrian President Bashar Assad while Turkey backs opposition groups. The Turkish military said Russian officials were contacted after Sunday’s attack.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Sara Netanyahu
Israel court convicts prime minister's wife of misusing public funds to buy catered meals
Under a plea bargain which saw her admit to lesser charges, an Israeli court on Sunday convicted the wife of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of fraudulently using state funds for meals.
Jacques Braud is seen at a hospital in Dijon, France, before an aerosol chemotherapy operation on June 7.
Aerosol chemotherapy technique offers hope to cancer sufferers
"Classic chemotherapy was awful . . . but with this treatment, I feel hope," said French pensioner Jacques Braud, who is undergoing treatment for stomach cancer with a new form of therapy disper...
Archbishop of Paris Michel Aupetit leads a Mass in a side chapel of the Notre Dame Cathedral on Saturday.
Notre Dame celebrates first Mass since devastating fire
The archbishop wore a hard hat, burned wood debris was still visible and only about 30 people were let inside, but Notre Dame Cathedral on Saturday held its first Mass since a devastating fire rava...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A man walks amid destroyed buildings in the town of Ihsim, in Syria's Idlib region, Friday. Idlib, a region of some 3 million people, is supposed to be protected from a massive regime offensive by a buffer zone deal that Russia and Turkey signed in September. But it was never fully implemented, as jihadis refused to withdraw from a planned demilitarised zone. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , , ,