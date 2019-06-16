A man views exhibits at the National Atomic Testing Museum in Las Vegas. | LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL / VIA AP

World

National Atomic Testing Museum in Las Vegas looking for new home

AP

LAS VEGAS - The National Atomic Testing Museum in Las Vegas has outgrown its space east of the Las Vegas Strip, according to museum officials, who are looking for a new location to expand the facility’s nuclear testing exhibits.

The museum, which opened in 2005 and became affiliated with the Smithsonian Institution in 2011, chronicles the development of atomic weapons and Nevada’s history hosting above-ground tests for the weapons for decades.

“The museum has been in the same location for the past 15 years now. We’ve basically outgrown it,” Jordan McGee, the museum’s director of education, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “We have more stories to tell.”

The museum’s displays include radiation detectors, a simulator for an atmospheric test blast and pop culture memorabilia from the atomic age.

It is run by the Nevada Test Site Historical Foundation, and the U.S. Department of Energy pays the museum’s lease, which is up in three years.

McGee did not have details about where the museum might relocate.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman said she would like to see the facility move downtown near the Mob Museum, which document’s the area’s past in organized crime.

“I’ve been trying to bring anything historic down into the heart of downtown for years, and what more significant museum could there be than the National Atomic Testing Museum?” the mayor said.

Nevada lawmakers passed a bill that would allow the museum to get a $1 million matching fund grant from the state. Gov. Steve Sisolak signed the bill Thursday.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends the extraordinary Arab summit at al-Safa Royal Palace in Mecca on May 31.
Saudi seeks oil supply protection as U.S and Iran face off
Saudi Arabia called for swift action to secure Persian Gulf energy supplies and joined the United States in blaming Iran for attacks on two oil tankers in a vital shipping route that have raised fe...
A man puts an expired passport in his pocket while waiting in a queue to submit an application for a new passport at the main office in Harare on Friday.
Zimbabweans, feeling trapped, often have to wait months to get their hands on a new passport
With Zimbabwe's economy in shambles and political tensions rising, leaving the country seems the best option for many who are desperate for jobs. But those dreams often end at the passpo...
Top row, from left: NASA astronauts Stephanie D. Wilson, Jessica U. Meir, Christina H. Koch and Kathleen Rubins. Middle row: Sunita L. Williams, K. Megan McArthur, Shannon Walker and Tracy Caldwell Dyson. Bottom row: Jeanette J. Epps, Anne C. McClain, Nicole Aunapu Mann and Serena M. Aunon-Chancellor.
Giant leap for womankind: Who will be the first female moonwalker?
Who will take the giant leap for womankind? More than 50 years after the end of the Apollo program, NASA plans to return to the moon by 2024 to test the next generation of spacecraft ahea...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A man views exhibits at the National Atomic Testing Museum in Las Vegas. | LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL / VIA AP

, , ,