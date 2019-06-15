World / Social Issues

No more hapless husbands or housework-burdened moms: Britain bans 'harmful' gender stereotypes in ads

AP

LONDON - Hapless husbands and housework-burdened moms are being banished from British advertising as a crackdown on “harmful” gender stereotypes came into force Friday.

Under new rules, advertisements must not include gender stereotypes that are likely to cause harm or serious or widespread offense.

Examples include depictions of a man failing to change a diaper or a woman to park a car, or ads that suggest women are solely responsible for cooking and cleaning.

Complaints will be assessed by industry watchdog the Advertising Standards Authority. It doesn’t have the power to impose fines, but British broadcasters are bound by the terms of their licenses to comply with its rulings.

The watchdog, which has previously banned ads for suggesting it is desirable for young women to be unhealthily thin, said it won’t ban all stereotypes, such as women cleaning or men doing home-improvement jobs.

The authority said its aim is to remove those that are harmful, such as ads that contrast “caring” girls and “daring” boys or mock men for carrying out stereotypically “female” tasks.

“Put simply, we found that some portrayals in ads can, over time, play a part in limiting people’s potential,” Advertising Standards Authority Chief Executive Guy Parker said.

“It’s in the interests of women and men, our economy and society that advertisers steer clear of these outdated portrayals, and we’re pleased with how the industry has already begun to respond.”

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Jared Kushner, celebrity Kim Kardashian and Ivanka Trump listen as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about second-chance hiring and criminal justice reform in the White House on Thursday.
White House aides Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner made as much as $135 million last year
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner took in as much as $135 million in revenue during their second year as aides to President Donald Trump, generated by their vast real estate holdings, stocks and bonds...
From top left: NASA astronauts Stephanie D. Wilson, Jessica U. Meir, Christina H. Koch, Kathleen Rubins, Sunita L. Williams, K. Megan McArthur, Shannon Walker, Tracy Caldwell Dyson, Jeanette J. Epps, Anne C. McClain, Nicole Aunapu Mann and Serena M. Aunon-Chancellor.
Womankind's giant leap: Who will be the first female moonwalker?
Who will take the giant leap for womankind? More than 50 years after the end of the Apollo program, NASA plans to return to the moon by 2024 as a "proving ground" to test the next generation of ...
A CIA map of the Strait of Hormuz and its vicinity.
Strait of Hormuz: Key waterway is vulnerable and under pressure
The Strait of Hormuz, a strategically important waterway for the world's seaborne oil transits, has been at the center of decades of regional tensions. In the latest incident, on Thursday two ta...

, , , ,