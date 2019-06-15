Japan's Daiwa House apologizes after video emerges of man's half-naked swim in apartment water tank

Daiwa House Industry Co. has apologized after a video was posted online showing a man swimming in a water tank for an apartment building built by the company in Fukuoka Prefecture.

In the video, the man, who works at a company hired by Daiwa House for tank cleaning, was half-naked inside the tank. The video is believed to have been shot when the man and two other workers were on duty last September, sources said.

Daiwa House said it became aware of the video on Tuesday. After checking the water quality in the tank on Wednesday, it filed a damage report with police.

“We apologize wholeheartedly for causing trouble to the residents and owner” of the building, Daiwa House said Thursday.

There have been no reports of illnesses among the residents, it said.