Same-sex couples wait to get married in a group wedding of 40 couples in Sao Paulo on Dec. 15. | AP

World / Social Issues

Brazil's top court makes homophobia a crime

AP

RIO DE JANEIRO - Brazil’s top court officially made homophobia and transphobia crimes similar to racism on Thursday, with the final justices casting their votes in a ruling that comes amid fears the country’s far-right administration is seeking to roll back LGBT social gains.

Six of the Supreme Federal Tribunal’s 11 judges had already voted in favor of the measure in late May, giving the ruling a majority. The final justices voted Thursday for a tally of eight votes for and three against.

Racism was made a crime in Brazil in 1989 with prison sentences of up to five years. The court’s judges ruled that homophobia should be framed within the racism law until the country’s congress approves legislation specifically dealing with LGBT discrimination.

The court’s judges have said the ruling was to address an omission that had left the LGBT community legally unprotected.

“In a discriminatory society like the one we live in, the homosexual is different and the transsexual is different. Every preconception is violence, but some impose more suffering than others,” said justice Carmen Lucia.

Justice Ricardo Lewandowski, one of the judges who voted against the measure, recognized the lack of congressional legislation on the issue but said he voted against putting homophobia inside the framework of the racism legislation because only the legislature has the power to create “types of crimes” and set punishments.

While same-sex marriage is legal in Brazil, it is still a dangerous country for members of the LGBT community and has a large evangelical movement often critical of gay rights. According to the rights group the Grupo Gay da Bahia, 420 LGBT people were killed across Brazil in 2018, while at least 141 have been killed so far this year.

President Jair Bolsonaro, a former army captain who assumed office on Jan. 1, has a history of offensive comments about gays, blacks and other minorities, openly acknowledging he is a homophobe. He has said he would rather have a dead son than a gay son.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

This image captured on Tuesday shows part of a LinkedIn profile for someone who identified themselves as Katie Jones. The Associated Press has found it is one of many phantom profiles that lurk on the social media platform.
Spy used AI-generated face to connect with targets, say experts
Katie Jones sure seemed plugged into Washington's political scene. The 30-something redhead boasted a job at a top think tank and a who's-who network of pundits and experts, from the centrist Brook...
A bus pulls away from a privately run detention center in Milan, New Mexico, on Wednesday. The facility is home to the only permanent dedicated unit for transgender migrants in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
U.S. considers more options for detaining transgender migrants
About 300 migrants who identify as transgender have been booked into the custody of U.S. immigration authorities since Oct. 1, marking the highest number since officials began keeping track in 2015...
A woman looks at gutted houses during clashes between nomads and residents in Deleij village, located in Wadi Salih locality, Central Darfur, Sudan, Tuesday.
U.N. says it has confirmed 17 killings as well as house torchings in Sudan's Darfur region
The United Nations said on Thursday it had confirmed the killing of 17 people and the burning of more than 100 houses in Deleij village in the Darfur region of Sudan earlier this week. The Unite...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Same-sex couples wait to get married in a group wedding of 40 couples in Sao Paulo on Dec. 15. | AP

, , , ,