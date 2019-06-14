Departing White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders hugs U.S. President Donald Trump during a second chance hiring and criminal justice reform event in the East Room of the White House in Washington Thursday. President Trump on Thursday made the surprise announcement of the departure of spokeswoman Sarah Sanders, who has been widely criticized for her performance in the White House. | AFP-JIJI

World / Politics

Trump announces exit of spokeswoman Sarah Sanders, urges her to run for Arkansas governor

AFP-JIJI

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump on Thursday made the surprise announcement of the departure of spokeswoman Sarah Sanders, who has been widely criticized for her performance in the White House.

“After 3 1/2 years, our wonderful Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month and going home to the Great State of Arkansas,” Trump tweeted, adding that he hoped she would run for governor of her state.

Sanders has been one of Trump’s most loyal foot soldiers, almost constantly at his side during his tumultuous White House tenure.

However, she has a combative, sometimes bitter relationship with the White House press corps and is seen as responsible for the demise of the formal daily briefing — practically an institution under previous presidents.

The last time she took to the podium for a back-and-forth with reporters in the White House briefing room was March 11. Instead, she communicates largely through interviews on the president’s favorite TV network Fox News and short, informal briefings with other journalists outdoors.

She has also been accused of telling lies to reporters, although she denies this.

Despite Sanders’ damaged reputation in media circles, there’d been no hint from the administration that her exit was imminent.

Sanders’ father, Mike Huckabee, is a former Republican governor of Arkansas.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

A bus pulls away from a privately run detention center in Milan, New Mexico, on Wednesday. The facility is home to the only permanent dedicated unit for transgender migrants in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
U.S. considers more options for detaining transgender migrants
About 300 migrants who identify as transgender have been booked into the custody of U.S. immigration authorities since Oct. 1, marking the highest number since officials began keeping track in 2015...
A woman looks at gutted houses during clashes between nomads and residents in Deleij village, located in Wadi Salih locality, Central Darfur, Sudan, Tuesday.
U.N. says it has confirmed 17 killings, house torchings in Sudan's Darfur region
The United Nations said on Thursday it had confirmed the killing of 17 people and the burning of more than 100 houses in Deleij village in the Darfur region of Sudan earlier this week. The Unite...
Migrants cross the Suchiate River on a raft from Tecun Uman, in Guatemala, to Ciudad Hidalgo, as seen from Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, Thursday.
U.S.-bound migrants rush to enter Mexico ahead of security crackdown demanded by Trump
Central American migrants eager to beat a crackdown by Mexico on its southern border with Guatemala scrambled into the country on Thursday as the government prepared to send thousands of National G...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Departing White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders hugs U.S. President Donald Trump during a second chance hiring and criminal justice reform event in the East Room of the White House in Washington Thursday. President Trump on Thursday made the surprise announcement of the departure of spokeswoman Sarah Sanders, who has been widely criticized for her performance in the White House. | AFP-JIJI

, , , ,