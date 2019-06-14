National / History

Remains of U.S. sailor who died at Pearl Harbor accounted for

AP

BOSTON - The remains of a sailor from Massachusetts lost during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor have been accounted for.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced Thursday that Navy Seaman 1st Class Frank Hryniewicz was accounted for Jan. 28.

Hryniewicz was 20 years old and on the crew of the USS Oklahoma when it was hit with torpedoes during the 1941 attack. It capsized the battleship and killed 429 crewmen.

Hryniewicz’s remains were among those recovered over the next few years but ruled unidentifiable and buried in Hawaii.

They were exhumed in 2015 and identified using dental, anthropological and DNA analysis.

The military says Hryniewicz was from the Three Rivers section of Palmer.

More than 200 sets of remains from the Oklahoma have been identified.

This undated photo released Thursday by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency shows U.S. Navy Seaman 1st Class Frank Hryniewicz, from the Three Rivers section of Palmer, Massachusetts, who was killed during the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. Hryniewicz's remains were accounted for on Jan. 28 using forensic analysis. | DEFENSE POW / MIA ACCOUNTING AGENCY / VIA AP

