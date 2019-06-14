An Airbus A350 plane arrives at Haneda airport in Tokyo on Friday from France. The plane is the first of 31 that will be used by Japan Airlines Co. on its domestic and international routes. | KYODO

JAL marks delivery of first new A350 passenger jet

Japan Airlines received Friday its first delivery of a new Airbus A350 passenger jet at Tokyo International Airport, also known as Haneda airport.

The delivery marks the first introduction in Japan of the cutting-edge jet manufactured by Airbus.

The aircraft will be used for services connecting Tokyo and Fukuoka from September.

The A350-900 passenger jet arrived at Haneda airport after departing from Toulouse, France, on Thursday.

JAL has ordered 18 A350-900 jets, which each have 369 seats. It also plans to purchase 13 A350-1000 jets, which have more capacity.

At a hangar at Haneda airport, JAL workers greeted the new aircraft with a banner that read, “Welcome! New wings for a new era.”

“I am sure that these are excellent aircraft with low fuel consumption and noise levels but with a high level of safety,” JAL President Yuji Akasaka said.

