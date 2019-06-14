JAL marks delivery of first new A350 passenger jet

Japan Airlines received Friday its first delivery of a new Airbus A350 passenger jet at Tokyo International Airport, also known as Haneda airport.

The delivery marks the first introduction in Japan of the cutting-edge jet manufactured by Airbus.

The aircraft will be used for services connecting Tokyo and Fukuoka from September.

The A350-900 passenger jet arrived at Haneda airport after departing from Toulouse, France, on Thursday.

JAL has ordered 18 A350-900 jets, which each have 369 seats. It also plans to purchase 13 A350-1000 jets, which have more capacity.

At a hangar at Haneda airport, JAL workers greeted the new aircraft with a banner that read, “Welcome! New wings for a new era.”

“I am sure that these are excellent aircraft with low fuel consumption and noise levels but with a high level of safety,” JAL President Yuji Akasaka said.