Brenton Tarrant, charged with murder in relation to two mosque attacks, is seen in the dock during his appearance in the Christchurch District Court, New Zealand, in March. | MARK MITCHELL / NEW ZEALAND HERALD / POOL / VIA REUTERS

Asia Pacific / Crime & Legal

Man accused in Christchurch mosque slayings of 51 pleads not guilty

AP

CHRISTCHURCH, NEW ZEALAND - The man accused of killing 51 people at two Christchurch mosques has pleaded not guilty to all the charges that have been filed against him.

Brenton Tarrant on Friday entered not guilty pleas to 51 charges of murder, 40 charges of attempted murder and one terrorism charge at the Christchurch High Court in relation to the March 15 massacre.

The 28-year-old Australian appeared via video link from a small room at the maximum security prison in Auckland where he’s being held.

Tarrant’s lawyer, Shane Tait, entered the pleas on Tarrant’s behalf.

Wearing a gray sweat shirt, Tarrant smirked as his lawyer entered the pleas but otherwise showed little emotion. His link had been muted, and he didn’t attempt to speak.

Judge Cameron Mander scheduled a six-week trial beginning next May.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen attends a ceremony to sign up for Democratic Progressive Party's 2020 presidential candidate nomination in Taipei in March.
China's hard line in Hong Kong boosts Beijing critics in Taiwan
China's heavy-handed tactics in Hong Kong could be also hurting its cause in neighboring Taiwan. In recent weeks, Taiwan's China-skeptic president, Tsai Ing-wen, has come out strongly against Ho...
Police fire tear gas toward protesters Wednesday outside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong.
Hong Kong protesters plan weekend rally after violent clashes
Hong Kong protest leaders announced plans for another mass rally on Sunday, escalating their campaign against a China extradition bill a day after police cleared them from the streets using volleys...
Riot police launch tear gas as thousands of protesters surround the government headquarters in Hong Kong on Sept. 28, 2014.
The road of erosion: Hong Kong's autonomy has faced numerous tests since the 1997 handover
On July 1, 1997, Tung Chee-Hwa, the first chief executive of Hong Kong, declared, "For the first time in history, we, the people of Hong Kong, will be master of our own destiny." It was t...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Brenton Tarrant, charged with murder in relation to two mosque attacks, is seen in the dock during his appearance in the Christchurch District Court, New Zealand, in March. | MARK MITCHELL / NEW ZEALAND HERALD / POOL / VIA REUTERS

, , , , , ,