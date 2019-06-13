Then-White House Communications Director Hope Hicks arrives to meet behind closed doors with the House Intelligence Committee, at the Capitol in Washington last year. Hicks has agreed to a closed-door interview with the House Judiciary Committee, according to two people familiar with the deal. | AP

Ex-Trump aide Hope Hicks agrees to closed-door appearance before House panel

WASHINGTON - Former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks, once a close aide to President Donald Trump, has agreed to give a closed-door interview to the U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee on June 19, the panel’s chairman said on Wednesday.

Hicks last week agreed to supply documents from Trump’s 2016 campaign to the committee, despite a White House directive advising her not to provide the panel with material from her subsequent time at the White House.

“We look forward to her testimony and plan to make the transcript promptly available to the public,” committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler said in a statement.

