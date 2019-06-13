The logo of the Uber ride-hailing app is displayed on a smartphone. | KYODO

Business / Corporate

Uber Eats delivery staff in Japan to launch labor union as they dispute their 'contractor' status

Kyodo

Food delivery staff working in Japan for ride-hailing company Uber Technologies Inc. said Wednesday they plan to form a labor union in a bid to improve what they see as disadvantageous treatment for being classified as independent contractors rather than employees.

“The delivery staff are working under the instructions of Uber, so they should be treated the same as employees,” said Yoshihito Kawakami, a lawyer supporting workers for Uber Eats in Japan, at a meeting to prepare for the launch of the labor union.

Around 20 delivery riders attended the meeting in Tokyo, which was organized by the Japan Community Union Federation. They said they hope to recruit more members and launch the union later this year.

The move comes as the U.S. company faces criticism for evading its responsibility as an employer by not paying social insurance contributions to provide delivery riders with accident compensation and sickness benefits.

The company insists that it does not hire workers and is just offering a platform connecting delivery staff, businesses and customers. But critics argue that a de facto employment relationship exists as Uber decides on payments for the delivery riders and manages orders.

Under the service, delivery riders on bicycles and motorcycles are directed by the company to pick up food and drink items at restaurants that have been ordered using the Uber Eats app and website.

The service is available in 10 cities across Japan including Tokyo, Nagoya and Osaka, with the number of delivery riders totaling over 15,000, according to lawyers supporting the Uber Eats workers.

“I’m afraid the operator won’t compensate me if I have an accident during a delivery, as the risk is growing amid a glut of orders,” said a delivery man from Nagoya in central Japan at the meeting.

Uber has been dogged by disputes over labor issues in the United States and other countries, where drivers for its ride-hailing service have set up labor unions. But Uber has refused to negotiate with the unions, according to the lawyers.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Dollar almost unchanged around ¥108.30 in late Tokyo trading
The dollar was almost flat around ¥108.30 in Tokyo trading late Thursday after overcoming its early weakness. At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥108.34-35, against ¥108.31 at the same time Wednesda...
Shareholders attend Toyota Motor Corp.'s annual shareholders meeting at its headquarters in Toyota, Aichi Prefecture, on Thursday.
Toyota to cut managers' summer bonus by up to 5% due to high R&D costs
Toyota Motor Corp. will cut summer bonuses for some 9,800 managers by 4 to 5 percent, as it looks to tighten cost control in the face of high spending on developing technology for autonomous and el...
Image Not Available
Tokyo stocks extend losses on Hong Kong drop and yen rise
Stocks fell further on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Thursday, bruised by a drop in Hong Kong equities and a stronger yen. The 225-issue Nikkei average closed down 97.72 points, or 0.46 percent, a...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

The logo of the Uber ride-hailing app is displayed on a smartphone. | KYODO

, , , , ,