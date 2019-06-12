Mexican soldiers present arms as the country's Minister of Defense drives by, in Tapachula, Mexico, Tuesday. Mexican officials say they are beginning deployment of 6,000 National Guard troops for immigration enforcement, an accelerated commitment made as part of an agreement with the United States last week to head off threatened U.S. tariffs on imports from Mexico. | AP

Mexico says Guard deployment beginning, forms migrant control team

MEXICO CITY - Mexican officials said Tuesday they are beginning deployment of the country’s new National Guard for immigration enforcement, an accelerated commitment of a 6,000-strong force made as part of an agreement with the United States to head off threatened U.S. tariffs on imports from Mexico.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard also announced that a team of five officials, including a general and a prison director, has been formed to implement the immigration plan.

Ebrard said that Gen. Vicente Antonio Hernandez Sanchez, commander of the Tapachula military zone near the border with Guatemala, will begin a tour of the south “to speed up the deployment in the area.”

The main objective is to register migrants, offer them options for regularizing their immigration status and return those who don’t want to register, he added.

Ebrard did not mention detentions, which have risen notably in recent months, but said there is a need to expand and improve overcrowded immigration facilities that operate as de facto detention centers.

Another deployment is going to the frontier with the United States to attend to migrants who have been returned to Mexico while their asylum claims are processed in U.S. courts.

As part of the deal reached last Friday with Washington, Mexico agreed to an expansion of the program known as Migrant Protection Protocol, though the United States has run into its own logistical obstacles to ramping it up.

There have been more than 11,000 returns by migrants to Mexico under MPP since it launched in January, according to the most recent figures from the Mexican government.

Mexico’s National Guard is a newly formed force tasked with policing rising insecurity. It is separate from the military and is legally supposed to be under civilian command, though it is largely made up of current or former soldiers and federal police.

Detained immigrants spend time on a court at the Siglo XXI immigrant detention center in Tapachula, Chiapas State, in southern Mexico, June 6. Mexico said Tuesday it has launched a committee to implement its deal with the United States on curbing undocumented migration in return for a reprieve from President Donald Trump's threatened tariffs. | AFP-JIJI Central American migrants cross the Suchiate river from Tecun Uman, in Guatemala, to Ciudad Hidalgo, as seen from Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, Tuesday. | REUTERS U.S. President Donald Trump holds up a copy of a deal with Mexico on immigration and trade as he speaks to the news media prior to departing for travel to Iowa from the White House in Washington Tuesday. The document says the U.S.-Mexico migrant agreement reached last week includes a regional asylum plan and that Mexico agreed to examine its laws and potentially change them in order to implement the deal. | REUTERS

