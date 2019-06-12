A protester stands next to a burning barricade during a demonstration on the second day of a strike in Port-au-Prince Tuesday. | REUTERS

World / Crime & Legal

Journalists in Haiti demand protection after radio reporter is slain

AP

PORT-AU-PRINCE - Attacks against journalists in Haiti are escalating, and the slaying of a radio reporter has prompted media organizations to renew demands that police protect them and give them space to work.

Unidentified gunman shot journalist Rospide Petion as he drove home late Monday in a car owned by Radio Sans Fin. The 45-year-old reporter had just finished a radio program in which he talked about corruption allegations against the administration of President Jovenel Moise.

The shooting comes amid days of sometimes violent street protests calling for the resignation of Moise during which several journalists have been attacked. Some protesters say some media outlets are pro-government.

Petion was married and had three children.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Jim Acosta of CNN asks President Donald Trump a question during an event in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington in February. Acosta is the White House reporter that President Trump's supporters love to hate.
Enemy of the people? CNN's Jim Acosta defends press, and himself
Wherever CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta goes, he's followed by the g-word, grandstand. He even heard it when he met Ted Olson, the former U.S. solicitor general who was part of the legal ...
Noncontact thermometers are seen to check the temperature of people from Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) at the Ebola screening point bordering with DRC in Mpondwe, western Uganda, in December. A 5-year-old boy is being treated for Ebola in Uganda, the first case since an outbreak in neighboring Congo 10 months ago, the World Health Organisation said Tuesday.
Uganda confirms first Ebola case outside outbreak in Congo
A child in Uganda has tested positive for Ebola in what is the first cross-border case of the deadly virus since an outbreak started in neighboring Congo last year, Uganda's health ministry said la...
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a town hall meeting Tuesday in Ottumwa, Iowa.
Trump, Joe Biden trade insults during dueling Iowa visits
President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden are assailing each other during overlapping visits to Iowa on Tuesday, previewing what the country might get in next year's election if Biden becomes h...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A protester stands next to a burning barricade during a demonstration on the second day of a strike in Port-au-Prince Tuesday. | REUTERS

, , , , ,