Inmate 'professor of hostage-taking' holding two guards captive at top security prison in France

PARIS - A long-term prison inmate armed with a hand-made weapon has taken two guards hostage at a top security French prison in Normandy.

Emmanuel Guimaraes of the Workers Force union told the regional newspaper Ouest-France that a special intervention force was on the scene at Conde-Sur-Sarthe Penitentiary late Tuesday. The wing where the guards were taken hostage has been evacuated.

Guimaraes said the inmate has gained the reputation of being a “professor of hostage-taking” and this was the fourth time he has turned guards into hostages. Each time he seeks a transfer to another prison.

Frederic Eko of the SNEPAP prison personnel union told BFMTV that the hostage-taker is a common criminal who is being watched for potential Islamic radicalization.

Conde-Sur-Sarthe was the site of a hostage-taking in March.

