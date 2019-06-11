People battle a blaze in an agricultural field in the town of al-Qahtaniyah, in the Hasakeh province near the Syrian-Turkish border on June Monday. Fires have erupted in various parts of Syria in recent weeks, with all sides blaming each other for starting them. | AFP-JIJI

World

Syria Kurds alarmed as fire ravages wheat fields near oil installations

AFP-JIJI

AL QAHTANIYAH, SYRIA - A Kurdish official in northeast Syria called for help from the U.S.-backed coalition Monday as fires ravaged through vital wheat fields in the latest of such blazes nationwide.

Syria’s Kurds have led the fight against the Islamic State group in the north and east of the country, backed by a U.S.-led military coalition.

As the eight-year civil war winds down, they are seeking to retain a degree of autonomy from the Damascus regime in a large cereal and oil-rich region their control in the northeast of the country.

“Fires today engulfed hundreds of hectares of wheat in Tirbespi and the fires are still raging,” the head of the Kurdish agriculture authority, Salman Bardo, said, referring to the town named Al-Qahtaniya in Arabic.

“It’s a huge danger for the region because the fire is close to oil wells and stations,” he warned.

An AFP correspondent saw black smoke billow over golden fields scorched black, as men tried to put out flames with shovels just meters (yards) away from oil installations.

One man in a bulldozer was desperately trying to plow the earth to stop the fire from spreading.

“We ask the international coalition to intervene to extinguish the fires using special fire planes” we don’t have, Bardo said.

Abderrizq al-Mahmud, a 29-year-old wheat grower, said his family’s land had been destroyed.

“Forty-five hectares have gone up in flames, and I only have eight hectares left” after the fire roared in on Sunday, he said.

After years of drought and then civil war, Syria is expecting a bumper crop of wheat this year — a large part of it in the northeast.

Fires have erupted in various parts of Syria in recent weeks, with all sides blaming each other for starting them.

In the Kurdish-run breadbasket province of Hasakeh, of which Al-Qahtaniya is part, IS has claimed several arson attacks on wheat fields.

But farmers have also blamed revenge attacks, low-quality fuel causing sparks, and even carelessness.

Both the Damascus government and the Kurdish authorities are competing to buy up the wheat produced this year in northeast Syria.

Analysts say wheat will be key to ensuring affordable bread and keeping the peace in various parts of Syria in the coming period.

The civil war has killed more than 370,000 people, made millions homeless, and devastated the country’s economy since it started in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-government protests.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

People make their way through the busy streets of Bamako last July.
At least 95 feared dead in new ethnic massacre in central Mali
Unknown assailants killed at least 95 people in a central Mali village overnight, government officials said Monday, the latest massacre in a growing ethnic conflict driven by fear and suspicion ove...
Image Not Available
Justice Department has agreed to provide key Robert Mueller documents: Democrats
The Justice Department has agreed to turn over some of the underlying evidence from special counsel Robert Mueller's report, including files used to assess whether President Donald Trump obstructed...
A bedroom in Belle, West Virginia, is seen in 2013. According to U.S. preliminary research published June 4, dozing off to late-night TV or sleeping with other lights on may mix up your body clock and lead to weight gain and even obesity.
Study links light exposure during sleep to weight gain in women
Women who sleep with the television or a light on in the bedroom may be more likely to gain weight, according to a new study published Monday. The research, which was published in the Journal of...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

People battle a blaze in an agricultural field in the town of al-Qahtaniyah, in the Hasakeh province near the Syrian-Turkish border on June Monday. Fires have erupted in various parts of Syria in recent weeks, with all sides blaming each other for starting them. | AFP-JIJI People battle a blaze next to an oil well in an agricultural field in the town of al-Qahtaniyah, in the Hasakeh province near the Syrian-Turkish border on Monday. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , , , ,