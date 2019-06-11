A Department of Public Health office for the County of Los Angeles in Los Angeles is seen in May. | AFP-JIJI

World / Science & Health

U.S. measles outbreak spreads to Idaho and Virginia, hits 1,022 cases

Reuters

NEW YORK/BANGALORE, INDIA - The worst U.S. measles outbreak in a quarter-century spread to Idaho and Virginia last week as public health authorities on Monday reported 41 new cases of the highly contagious and sometimes deadly disease.

The U.S. has recorded 1,022 cases of the diseases this year as of June 6, in an outbreak blamed on misinformation about vaccines, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The 2019 outbreak, which has reached 28 states, is the worst since 1992, when 2,126 cases were recorded.

Federal health officials attribute this year’s outbreak to U.S. parents who refuse to vaccinate their children. These parents believe, contrary to scientific evidence, that ingredients in the vaccine can cause autism.

“We cannot say this enough: Vaccines are a safe and highly effective public health tool that can prevent this disease and end the current outbreak,” Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said in a statement last week.

Measles was declared eliminated in the United States in 2000, meaning there was no continuous transmission of the disease for a year. Still, cases of the virus occur and spread via travelers coming from countries where measles is common.

CDC officials have warned that the country risks losing its measles elimination status if the ongoing outbreak, which began in October 2018 in New York, continues until October 2019.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

People battle a blaze in an agricultural field in the town of al-Qahtaniyah, in the Hasakeh province near the Syrian-Turkish border on June Monday. Fires have erupted in various parts of Syria in recent weeks, with all sides blaming each other for starting them.
Syria Kurds alarmed as fire ravages wheat fields near oil installations
A Kurdish official in northeast Syria called for help from the U.S.-backed coalition Monday as fires ravaged through vital wheat fields in the latest of such blazes nationwide. Syria's Kurds hav...
People make their way through the busy streets of Bamako last July.
At least 95 feared dead in new ethnic massacre in central Mali
Unknown assailants killed at least 95 people in a central Mali village overnight, government officials said Monday, the latest massacre in a growing ethnic conflict driven by fear and suspicion ove...
Image Not Available
Justice Department has agreed to provide key Robert Mueller documents: Democrats
The Justice Department has agreed to turn over some of the underlying evidence from special counsel Robert Mueller's report, including files used to assess whether President Donald Trump obstructed...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A Department of Public Health office for the County of Los Angeles in Los Angeles is seen in May. | AFP-JIJI

, , ,