Dangerous reservoirs found at 63,722 locations across Japan

JIJI

The agriculture ministry said Tuesday it has found 63,722 reservoirs across Japan that may be a danger to people if they are hit by natural disasters including torrential rain.

The figure as of the end of May was up some 5.6 times from the number confirmed at the end of fiscal 2017, as the ministry re-examined such reservoirs under new standards set after heavy rain that hit western Japan in July last year caused a number of reservoirs to collapse.

Local governments will accelerate efforts to draw up hazard maps for areas at risk of suffering damage from such dangerous reservoirs.

Under the ministry’s standards set in November last year, dangerous reservoirs are defined as those that have housing or public facilities located within less than 100 meters of where flooding is expected in the event of heavy rain and other natural disasters.

After careful scrutiny, the ministry confirmed some 167,000 reservoirs, artificial ponds designed to secure water for agricultural use, across Japan, down from 198,000, as it excluded those that have been abolished.

