Japan plans to cut mobile phone contract penalties to ¥1,000

JIJI

The communications ministry presented a plan Tuesday to lower the maximum penalty for early termination of two-year mobile phone service contracts to ¥1,000.

The proposal, submitted to an expert panel set up by the ministry, is aimed at making it easier for users to switch mobile phone carriers, boosting competition and reducing fees.

The ministry also proposed limiting discounts on handset prices to ¥20,000.

The two caps are due to enter into force in autumn, affecting not only the top firms of NTT Docomo Inc., KDDI Corp. and SoftBank Corp., but also major low-cost mobile service providers with over 1 million subscribers.

Currently, subscribers to top carriers must pay a penalty charge of ¥9,500 unless they terminate their two-year contracts during the designated renewal period. The charge has been criticized as being too expensive.

Low-cost providers effectively impose similar charges by setting minimum contract periods.

The ¥20,000 limit to handset deals is aimed at changing the industry practice of relying on revenue from expensive monthly communications fees to finance deep discounts on new handsets.

Subscribers will see an increase in new handset prices, but overall costs are likely to drop as monthly fees are projected to fall, according to a member of the panel.

The discount limit will be a temporary measure over a two-year span. The ministry will review the limit if handset sales practices are normalized.

The ministry is also discussing a revision to the calculation method for fees that low-cost providers pay for leasing mobile communications networks from carriers.

The change would help lower monthly communications fees for low-cost services. Cuts in the fees are expected to revitalize the Japanese mobile phone market as a whole.