Business / Corporate

Japan, France agree on aircraft parts partnership

JIJI

The Japanese and French governments have agreed to strengthen private-sector partnerships for the production of engines, seats and other airplane equipment, informed sources said Monday.

The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry and the French Civil Aviation Authority will conclude a memorandum of cooperation at the annual International Paris Air Show, which will begin June 17.

The memorandum will promote cooperation on production and technological innovation between French airplane maker Safran Group and Japanese corporations and research institutions.

Safran, strong in airplane equipment such as electronic devices and landing gear, sells engines for small aircraft worldwide through a joint firm with U.S. conglomerate General Electric Co.

The Japanese side, looking to nurture the country’s aircraft industry, will start preparations to produce engine parts and other aircraft equipment for Safran, based on the memorandum.

“Leading domestic small and midsize companies are showing interest,” a source said.

Japan will also seek to jointly develop new engines, electrification technology and artificial intelligence tools for aircraft management with the French side.

Meanwhile, the French government and Safran will speed up efforts to establish a supply chain for Asia, including Japan, in hopes of tapping the region’s market.

Japanese heavy machinery makers Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. and IHI Corp., as well as companies from Nagoya and Niigata involved in their respective cities’ aircraft industrial development plans, will exhibit at the air show.

The Japanese aircraft industry, also including airframe production, marked sales of nearly ¥1.8 trillion last year, about 10 percent the size of the U.S. industry. The Japanese government hopes to raise the annual sales to ¥3 trillion by 2030.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Hiroto Saikawa, Nissan Motor Co. president and CEO, speaks during a news conference in Yokohama on March 12.
Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa sought special deal on stock options in 2013, says former Ghosn aide
A former senior board member of Nissan Motor Co. said the company's current chief executive officer sought an exception on the sale of compensation-linked stock, which resulted in him earning a hig...
A Prius hybrid automobile goes through a final quality check on the production line at Toyota Motor Corp.'s plant in Toyota, Aichi Prefecture, in 2017.
Despite Prius sales slump, hybrids as popular as ever
The Toyota Prius, once revered as the greenest car on the road, has fallen on hard times. Sales are on a six-year losing streak, and now the previously pre-eminent eco-mobile has fallen behind t...
Technical trainees from Indonesia engage in agricultural work in the city of Kan'onji, Kagawa Prefecture.
Japan to encourage foreign workers to maintain employment outside major cities
The government is planning measures to encourage foreign workers with specific skills under the country's new visa statuses to secure jobs and continue employment outside of big cities, officials s...

, , , , ,