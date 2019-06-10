Pope Francis leaves after the Pentecost Mass in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican Sunday. | REUTERS

World / Social Issues

Pope laments 'culture of insults' and decries church propaganda

AP

VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis on Sunday lamented what he called a “culture of insults” enabled by social media and warned against nationalism and other “exclusivist ideas” that he said contrast with a Christian mission to foster harmony.

In his homily during Pentecost Mass Sunday in St. Peter’s Square, Francis also decried that “the more we use social media, the less social we are becoming.”

“In today’s world, lack of harmony has led to stark divisions,” Francis said. “There are those who have too much and those who have nothing, those who want to live to a hundred and those who cannot even be born.”

He warned of the temptation to cling to “our little group, to the things and people we like,” concluding that it’s only a “small step from a nest to a sect, even within the church.”

The pope said that “nowadays it is fashionable to hurl adjectives and, sadly, even insults” in what’s tantamount to “a culture of insults.” He recommended responding “to malice with goodness, to shouting with silence, to gossip with prayer, to defeatism with encouragement.”

He also warned against the Catholic church’s neglecting its mission to spread joy, instead becoming an organization with propaganda as its mission.

The Vatican after Mass released a papal message about the church’s mission in the world. In it, Francis echoed a call a century ago by Pope Benedict XV, right after the devastation of World War I, for “an end to all forms of nationalism and ethnocentrism.” He also cited a reminder by that same pope that “the church’s universal mission requires setting aside exclusivist ideas of membership in one’s own country and ethnic group.”

Said Francis as he defined the church’s mission today: “No one ought to remain closed in self-absorption.”

LATEST WORLD STORIES

A containership (left) is seen off the coast of the northern Israeli city of Haifa Sunday. The Israeli military said Sunday that navy forces boarded the ship off its coast after it had been set on fire.
Israeli navy boards freighter from Turkey that was set ablaze, seizes stowaway
The Israeli military says naval forces boarded a cargo ship off the coast that had been set on fire. The military says it was alerted early Sunday to an anchored ship off northern Israel whose h...
Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker arrives at the Iowa Democratic Party's Hall of Fame Celebration Sunday in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Sunday marks moment for 2020 prospects to show Iowa strength
Nearly 20 Democratic presidential candidates are scheduled to gather in Iowa Sunday in what amounts to an early effort to demonstrate potential in the leadoff 2020 caucus state. It will be akin ...
A lawyer comforts Russian investigative journalist Ivan Golunov, who was detained by police and accused of drug offenses, during a court hearing in Moscow Saturday. The writing on the T-shirt reads "Editorial desk demands blood."
Russian reporter's lawyer protests alleged police violence
A lawyer for a Russian journalist detained on charges of drug dealing has filed a complaint that accuses police of using violence against the prominent reporter, a human rights group said Sunday. ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Pope Francis leaves after the Pentecost Mass in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican Sunday. | REUTERS

, , , ,