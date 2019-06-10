World

Far-right rally in Germany's Chemnitz after knife attack

AFP-JIJI

BERLIN - Tensions rose again Sunday in the eastern German city of Chemnitz, which last year saw days of xenophobic mob violence, after a local far-right group protested against a Muslim community festival.

Dozens of far-right protesters staged a rally, a day after an altercation in which an 18-year-old Syrian man allegedly injured the hand of a 41-year-old German man with a knife.

Police said they were investigating on charges of dangerous assault.

The altercation came after a Muslim community street festival was held Saturday in the city center, and the local far-right group Pro Chemnitz protested nearby with a BBQ event.

An online video shows the extremist group grilling spit-roast pork while attendants yell “this is our city.

Pro Chemnitz later claimed the injured man was one of its “comrades in arms” and posted “breaking news” about the incident on social media along with a generic picture of a bloodied knife.

A local right-wing group then called for the demonstration Sunday, which was joined by some 50 people, according to local daily Freie Presse.

About 60 demonstrators staged a counter-protest and 66 police kept watch, local authorities said, adding that no violence was reported.

Chemnitz earned worldwide notoriety last year after a German man’s fatal stabbing sparked mass proteststhat saw neo-Nazis rampaging through the streets targeting people of foreign appearance.

Defense lawyers for the Syrian man, Alaa Sheikhi, insist he is innocent in the manslaughter trial that is being held in another city of the ex-communist east, Dresden, for security reasons.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

A containership (left) is seen off the coast of the northern Israeli city of Haifa Sunday. The Israeli military said Sunday that navy forces boarded the ship off its coast after it had been set on fire.
Israeli navy boards freighter from Turkey that was set ablaze, seizes stowaway
The Israeli military says naval forces boarded a cargo ship off the coast that had been set on fire. The military says it was alerted early Sunday to an anchored ship off northern Israel whose h...
Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker arrives at the Iowa Democratic Party's Hall of Fame Celebration Sunday in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Sunday marks moment for 2020 prospects to show Iowa strength
Nearly 20 Democratic presidential candidates are scheduled to gather in Iowa Sunday in what amounts to an early effort to demonstrate potential in the leadoff 2020 caucus state. It will be akin ...
A lawyer comforts Russian investigative journalist Ivan Golunov, who was detained by police and accused of drug offenses, during a court hearing in Moscow Saturday. The writing on the T-shirt reads "Editorial desk demands blood."
Russian reporter's lawyer protests alleged police violence
A lawyer for a Russian journalist detained on charges of drug dealing has filed a complaint that accuses police of using violence against the prominent reporter, a human rights group said Sunday. ...

, , ,