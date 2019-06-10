Iraqi Yazidi women mourn during the exhumation process of a mass grave in Iraq's northwestern region of Sinjar in March. The head of Iraq's forensics administration said Sunday that his office will begin DNA testing to identify the remains of 141 bodies found in mass graves, believed to contain the Yazidi victims of the Islamic State group's campaign of massacres five years ago. | AP

World / Crime & Legal

Iraq begins examining Yazidi mass graves remains

AP

BAGHDAD - Iraq will use DNA testing to identify the remains of 141 bodies found in mass graves believed to contain the Yazidi victims of Islamic State group massacres, the head of the country’s forensics administration said on Sunday.

Zaid al-Yousef said Yazidi survivors helped to locate the 12 graves in the Sinjar region in north Iraq.

Iraq is working to exhume remains from mass graves for forensic evidence of the IS group’s crimes when it ruled over parts of the country’s north from 2014 to 2017. It is supported by a special U.N. investigations team.

The Sunni Muslim extremists did not tolerate other faiths and tried to exterminate the Yazidis, a religious minority with beliefs that distinguish them from Muslim and Christian worshippers in the region.

IS followers said the Yazidis were “apostates” and killed hundreds of men while enslaving thousands of women and children. The U.N. called it a genocide.

Yazidi groups say the process of exhuming graves and identifying victims is moving too slowly.

“We feel there is some neglect of the issue,” said Ali Khedhir, the head of the Yazidi spiritual council office in the village of Lalesh, the spiritual home of the faith.

Since the 2003 U.S. invasion, the Yazidis have suffered from discrimination and persecution by extremist movements among the Muslim Arab population in the ethnically mixed region. The Yazidis speak Kurdish but identify as their own ethnic community.

Now the Yazidis believe their Arab neighbors participated in the massacres against their community, and Iraqi officials are afraid of stirring up tensions with their investigations of the graves, said Khedhir.

Tens of thousands of Yazidis are still living in camps outside Sinjar. Widespread destruction of their homes and persistent insecurity have dissuaded them from returning to their villages.

In March, Iraq and the U.N. began exhuming graves in the village of Kocho, where Islamic State militants are believed to have massacred hundreds of Yazidis in August 2014.

Another 3,000 Yazidis are still missing after they were abducted from Sinjar by IS militants. The survivors are believed to be living among IS families held in detention by Syrian Kurdish forces in neighboring Syria.

Al-Yousef, the director of Iraq’s Department of Forensic Medicine, told The Associated Press on Sunday it will take until August to identify the 141 bodies transferred to Baghdad from Sinjar for DNA testing.

The investigation is being hampered by a lack of survivors and hesitation among relatives of the dead to come forward with DNA samples, said al-Yousef. Investigators require DNA samples from three relatives to identify each victim. The U.N. is searching for relatives of the deceased in other countries and seeking to obtain DNA samples to assist the investigation, he added.

“The Yazidi investigation is the most difficult we have ever come across,” said al-Yousef.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

People use their mobile phones to take pictures of the body of Abdelbasset al-Sarout, 27, who died from wounds he sustained battling in northwest Syria, during his funeral in the border town of al-Dana, Idlib, Syria, Sunday.
Syrian rebel town buries goalie who became 'singer of the revolution'
Thousands of people flocked to the funeral on Sunday of a Syrian soccer star turned fighter who became an icon of the revolt against President Bashar Assad. Abdelbasset al-Sarout, 27, died on Sa...
Sudanese soldiers stand guard on a street in Khartoum on Sunday. Police fired tear gas at protesters the same day who were taking part in the first day of a civil disobedience campaign.
Sudan protesters launch general strike after crackdown by military
Shops were closed and streets were empty across Sudan on Sunday, the first day of a general strike called by protest leaders demanding the resignation of the ruling military council. The...
Parts of the No. 5 Elbe, a recently refurbished wooden schooner built in 1883, protrude above the surface of the water after a collision with a container ship in the Elbe River near Hamburg, Germany, on Saturday.
Recently refurbished German sailing ship, built in 1883, sinks after collision
A collision between a vintage sailing ship and a container vessel in Germany injured five people and sunk the wooden ship which had just been restored at a cost of €1.5 million ($ 1.7 ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Iraqi Yazidi women mourn during the exhumation process of a mass grave in Iraq's northwestern region of Sinjar in March. The head of Iraq's forensics administration said Sunday that his office will begin DNA testing to identify the remains of 141 bodies found in mass graves, believed to contain the Yazidi victims of the Islamic State group's campaign of massacres five years ago. | AP

, , , , , , , ,