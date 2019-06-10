Two die as car pursued by Japanese police tumbles off embankment

Two people were killed when their car tumbled 40 meters over an embankment on Sunday afternoon in Aomori Prefecture while being pursued by police from the neighboring prefecture of Akita.

Masatoshi Ikejima, 39, and Asami Sato, 32, died in the incident, which occurred at 5:25 p.m. at a parking lot in the town of Fukaura along a national road. The police had been looking for them after their families filed missing-persons reports.

Five minutes earlier, the police had spotted Ikejima’s car in another parking lot at a roadside facility, but the vehicle suddenly took off north, before pulling into the parking lot where the incident happened.

The two had been dating, but Sato had told the police about a week earlier that she was having some trouble with Ikejima.

The police said their patrol car had its red light flashing to indicate it was in pursuit but that its siren was not on and it had maintained a safe distance from the vehicle.